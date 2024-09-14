CHENEY’S ENDORSE HARRIS

So tenacious conservative Dick Cheney and progressive icon Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez are voting for the same presidential candidate. You don’t see that every election. Former President Donald Trump’s bid to regain power is generating all kinds of odd situations, including stalwart opposition from party leaders and members of the Republican political establishment such as Cheney, former Rep. Liz Cheney and 2012 GOP presidential nominee Mitt Romney. The Cheneys have gone so far as to say they will vote for Trump’s opponent, Vice President Kamala Harris. Speaking of dynasties, former President George W. Bush does not plan to endorse his party’s standard bearer this year, and he won’t say how he or former first lady Laura Bush will vote in November, a spokesperson confirmed over the weekend.
It’s a dynamic that would have been unthinkable even 10 years ago: Th e GOP’s most recent president and presidential nominee who came before the party’s current pick won’t publicly back him. Americans never would have expected Romney not to receive Bush’s support in 2012 − or the late Sen. John McCain, R-Ariz., not to get Bush’s backing in 2008. Former President Bill Clinton supported then-Sen. Barack Obama in 2008, even aft er he defeated former first lady Hillary Clinton in that year’s Democratic primary. Many of these prominent Republicans who have split with Trump have made themselves clear: It’s both policy and personality differences that are fueling this fis-sure in the Republican Party. And those are differences that could decide the presidential race between Trump and Harris. “What’s happened to the Republican Party today, you know, is in-defensible,” Liz Cheney said Sunday on ABC’s “Th is Week.” “And I hope to be able to re-build … aft er this cycle.”
Trump and allies say the party has already been rebuilt via the MAGA movement, and the vast majority of Re-publican voters remain with them while the critics are “Republicans in Name Only.” “Dick Cheney is an irrelevant RINO, along with his daughter,” Trump said in a week-end Truth Social post. In the meantime, the political world is trying to get used to the idea that the Cheneys – among the most conservative political figures of the last half-century– are backing Harris, a product of liberal California. Some cited Bill Murray’s character in the 1984 film Ghostbusters: “Human sacrifice! Dogs and cats living together!Mass hysteria!” Some of the Republicans who have balked at Trump’s rise over the last 8 years genuinely disagree with him on the issues facing the nation, including items that were party dogma for decades. Amid Trump’s gradual GOP takeover, starting with his 2016 election, the Republican Party has become more interventionist in the economy and more isolationist in foreign policy.
Trump built his 2016 campaign in part by attacking the kinds of Republicans who are attacking him now, the party’s more traditional prior leaders. Th at includes several members of the Bush administration, including Dick Cheney. To be sure, Trump at-tacked Obama and Hillary Clinton, his 2016 opponent, over just about everything. He also had harsh words for Bush and Cheney, particularly over the 2003 invasion of Iraq and the 2007-08 financial crisis. Th e New York businessman condemned long-time Republican support for free trade and international military alliances.
October 16, 2023, HOUSTON, TX – Congressional Candidate Amanda Edwards has raised over $1 million in less than 4 months, a substantial sum that helps bolster the frontrunner status of the former At-Large Houston City Council Member in her bid for U.S. Congress. Edwards raised over $433,000 in Q3 of 2023. This strong Q3 report expands on a successful Q2 where Edwards announced just 11 days after declaring her candidacy that she had raised over $600,000. With over $829,000 in cash-on-hand at the end of the September 30th financial reporting period, Edwards proves again that she is the clear frontrunner in the race. “I am beyond grateful for the strong outpouring of support that will help me to win this race and serve the incredible people of the 18th Congressional District,” said Edwards. “We are at a critical juncture in our nation’s trajectory, and we need to send servant leaders to Congress who can deliver the results the community deserves. The strong support from our supporters will help us to cultivate an 18th Congressional District where everyone in it can thrive.” Edwards said. “Amanda understands the challenges that the hard-working folks of the 18th Congressional District face because she has never lost sight of who she is or where she comes from; she was born and raised right here in the 18th Congressional District of Houston,” said Kathryn McNiel, spokesperson for Edwards’ campaign. Edwards has been endorsed by Higher Heights PAC, Collective PAC, Krimson PAC, and the Brady PAC. She has also been supported by Beto O’Rourke, among many others. About Amanda: Amanda is a native Houstonian, attorney and former At-Large Houston City Council Member. Amanda is a graduate of Eisenhower High School in Aldine ISD. Edwards earned a B.A. from Emory University and a J.D. from Harvard Law School. Edwards practiced law at Vinson & Elkins LLP and Bracewell LLP before entering public service. Edwards is a life-long member of St. Monica Catholic Church in Acres Homes. For more information, please visit www.edwardsforhouston.com
As September 13th rolls around, we extend our warmest birthday wishes to the creative powerhouse, Tyler Perry, a man whose indomitable spirit and groundbreaking work have left an indelible mark on the world of entertainment. With his multifaceted talents as an actor, playwright, screenwriter, producer, and director, Tyler Perry has not only entertained but also inspired audiences worldwide, particularly within the African-American community, where his influence and role have been nothing short of powerful. Born in New Orleans, Louisiana, in 1969, Tyler Perry’s journey to stardom was a path riddled with adversity. Raised in a turbulent household, he found refuge in writing, using it as a therapeutic outlet. This period of introspection gave rise to one of his most iconic creations, Madea, a vivacious, no-nonsense grandmother who would later become a beloved figure in Perry’s works, offering a unique blend of humor and profound life lessons. Despite facing numerous challenges, including rejection and financial struggles, Perry’s determination and unwavering belief in his abilities propelled him forward. In 1992, he staged his first play, “I Know I’ve Been Changed,” which, although met with limited success, was a pivotal moment in his career. Unfazed by initial setbacks, Perry continued to hone his craft, and by 1998, he had successfully produced a string of stage plays that showcased his storytelling prowess.
Calling all teenage student-athletes! If you have dreams of playing college soccer and wish to represent an HBCU, the HBCU ID Camp is your golden opportunity. From 8 am to 5 pm on November 11-12, Houston Sports Park will transform into a hub for aspiring male and female soccer players. Coaches from HBCUs across the nation will be present to evaluate, scout, and offer valuable feedback. Moreover, they might even spot the next soccer prodigy to join their collegiate soccer programs. This camp is not just about honing your soccer skills but also a chance to connect with the HBCU soccer community. You’ll learn the ins and outs of what it takes to excel on the field and in the classroom, which is crucial for a college athlete. The HBCU ID Camp is an excellent platform to network with coaches, learn from experienced athletes, and take the first steps toward your college soccer journey. To secure your spot at this incredible event, don’t forget to register [here](insert registration link). Space is limited to 120 participants, so make sure to reserve your place before it’s too late. It’s time to turn your dreams of playing college soccer into a reality.