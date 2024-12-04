Celebrating December’s Star Power: 4 Black Celebrity Birthdays to Honor This Month

Home

December is a month of festivity, reflection, and celebration, and it also marks the birthdays of some of the most talented and influential Black celebrities across entertainment and sports. Let's take a closer look at four Black icons born in December whose lives and careers have inspired millions around the globe. 1. Jay-Z – December 4 The month starts strong with the birthday of Shawn Carter, better known as Jay-Z. Born on December 4, 1969, in Brooklyn, New York, Jay-Z has become one of the most influential figures in music and business. His journey from a young rapper to a global entrepreneur is a testament to hard work and resilience. With a career spanning decades, he has not only released chart-topping albums but also established himself as a powerhouse in industries beyond music, from fashion to sports management. His contributions to philanthropy and social justice make his impact even more profound. 2. Raven-Symoné – December 10 Born on December 10, 1985, Raven-Symoné is a multitalented actress, singer, and producer who captured the hearts of audiences at a young age. From her early days on "The Cosby Show" to her iconic role in Disney Channel's "That's So Raven," she became a household name for her charisma and comedic timing. As an adult, Raven has continued to break barriers, using her platform to advocate for inclusion and representation in Hollywood. Her journey from child star to trailblazing adult is nothing short of remarkable. 3. Jamie Foxx – December 13 Jamie Foxx, born Eric Marlon Bishop on December 13, 1967, in Terrell, Texas, is a force of nature in entertainment. As an actor, comedian, and musician, he has conquered multiple genres, earning an Academy Award for his unforgettable portrayal of Ray Charles in the biopic Ray. Foxx's talent transcends boundaries, with hit singles and stand-up comedy specials that have showcased his versatility. Whether on screen or stage, his energy and charisma are undeniable, solidifying his legacy as a multifaceted entertainer. 4. Denzel Washington – December 28 The year winds down with the birthday of Denzel Washington, born on December 28, 1954, in Mount Vernon, New York. Widely regarded as one of the greatest actors of all time, Washington has built a career defined by excellence and integrity. From his riveting performances in films like Malcolm X, Training Day, and Fences, Denzel has consistently brought depth and gravitas to every role. Beyond acting, his work as a director and mentor highlights his commitment to nurturing the next generation of talent in the industry. Honoring Excellence This December These four stars share more than a birth month; they are united by their dedication, talent, and contributions to their respective fields. As we celebrate their birthdays this December, let us also celebrate the cultural impact they've had, inspiring countless individuals to dream bigger and achieve more. Their legacies remind us of the importance of perseverance, creativity, and using one's platform for good.

October 16, 2023, HOUSTON, TX – Congressional Candidate Amanda Edwards has raised over $1 million in less than 4 months, a substantial sum that helps bolster the frontrunner status of the former At-Large Houston City Council Member in her bid for U.S. Congress. Edwards raised over $433,000 in Q3 of 2023. This strong Q3 report expands on a successful Q2 where Edwards announced just 11 days after declaring her candidacy that she had raised over $600,000. With over $829,000 in cash-on-hand at the end of the September 30th financial reporting period, Edwards proves again that she is the clear frontrunner in the race. “I am beyond grateful for the strong outpouring of support that will help me to win this race and serve the incredible people of the 18th Congressional District,” said Edwards. “We are at a critical juncture in our nation’s trajectory, and we need to send servant leaders to Congress who can deliver the results the community deserves. The strong support from our supporters will help us to cultivate an 18th Congressional District where everyone in it can thrive.” Edwards said. “Amanda understands the challenges that the hard-working folks of the 18th Congressional District face because she has never lost sight of who she is or where she comes from; she was born and raised right here in the 18th Congressional District of Houston,” said Kathryn McNiel, spokesperson for Edwards’ campaign. Edwards has been endorsed by Higher Heights PAC, Collective PAC, Krimson PAC, and the Brady PAC. She has also been supported by Beto O’Rourke, among many others. About Amanda: Amanda is a native Houstonian, attorney and former At-Large Houston City Council Member. Amanda is a graduate of Eisenhower High School in Aldine ISD. Edwards earned a B.A. from Emory University and a J.D. from Harvard Law School. Edwards practiced law at Vinson & Elkins LLP and Bracewell LLP before entering public service. Edwards is a life-long member of St. Monica Catholic Church in Acres Homes. For more information, please visit www.edwardsforhouston.com

As September 13th rolls around, we extend our warmest birthday wishes to the creative powerhouse, Tyler Perry, a man whose indomitable spirit and groundbreaking work have left an indelible mark on the world of entertainment. With his multifaceted talents as an actor, playwright, screenwriter, producer, and director, Tyler Perry has not only entertained but also inspired audiences worldwide, particularly within the African-American community, where his influence and role have been nothing short of powerful. Born in New Orleans, Louisiana, in 1969, Tyler Perry’s journey to stardom was a path riddled with adversity. Raised in a turbulent household, he found refuge in writing, using it as a therapeutic outlet. This period of introspection gave rise to one of his most iconic creations, Madea, a vivacious, no-nonsense grandmother who would later become a beloved figure in Perry’s works, offering a unique blend of humor and profound life lessons. Despite facing numerous challenges, including rejection and financial struggles, Perry’s determination and unwavering belief in his abilities propelled him forward. In 1992, he staged his first play, “I Know I’ve Been Changed,” which, although met with limited success, was a pivotal moment in his career. Unfazed by initial setbacks, Perry continued to hone his craft, and by 1998, he had successfully produced a string of stage plays that showcased his storytelling prowess.

Calling all teenage student-athletes! If you have dreams of playing college soccer and wish to represent an HBCU, the HBCU ID Camp is your golden opportunity. From 8 am to 5 pm on November 11-12, Houston Sports Park will transform into a hub for aspiring male and female soccer players. Coaches from HBCUs across the nation will be present to evaluate, scout, and offer valuable feedback. Moreover, they might even spot the next soccer prodigy to join their collegiate soccer programs. This camp is not just about honing your soccer skills but also a chance to connect with the HBCU soccer community. You’ll learn the ins and outs of what it takes to excel on the field and in the classroom, which is crucial for a college athlete. The HBCU ID Camp is an excellent platform to network with coaches, learn from experienced athletes, and take the first steps toward your college soccer journey. To secure your spot at this incredible event, don’t forget to register [here](insert registration link). Space is limited to 120 participants, so make sure to reserve your place before it’s too late. It’s time to turn your dreams of playing college soccer into a reality.