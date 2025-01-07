Home

Celebrating Black Excellence: Three Stars with January Birthdays
Haley Burke



January is a month that marks the birthdays of several influential Black celebrities who have made significant contributions to their respective fields. Here, we highlight four such individuals, celebrating their achievements and the impact they've had on the world. Mary J. Blige – January 11, 1971 Known as the "Queen of Hip-Hop Soul," Mary J. Blige has been a dominant force in the music industry for over three decades. Her soulful voice and raw lyrics have resonated with audiences worldwide, earning her numerous awards, including nine Grammy Awards. Beyond music, Blige has showcased her acting prowess in films like Mudbound, for which she received Academy Award nominations. Her influence extends beyond entertainment, as she continues to inspire with her resilience and advocacy for women's empowerment. Regina King – January 15, 1971 Regina King is a versatile actress and director whose career spans over 30 years. She has delivered powerful performances in projects like If Beale Street Could Talk, earning her an Academy Award for Best Supporting Actress, and the critically acclaimed series Watchmen. As a director, King made her feature film debut with One Night in Miami, receiving widespread acclaim. Her dedication to her craft and commitment to telling diverse stories have solidified her status as a trailblazer in Hollywood. Sade Adu – January 16, 1959 Helen Folasade Adu, known professionally as Sade, is a British-Nigerian singer, songwriter, and actress. As the lead vocalist of the band Sade, she has captivated audiences with her smooth vocals and unique blend of soul, jazz, and R&B. Hits like "Smooth Operator" and "No Ordinary Love" have become timeless classics. Throughout her career, Sade has maintained a reputation for artistic integrity and has been honored with multiple awards, including a Grammy for Best New Artist. Oprah Winfrey – January 29, 1954 Oprah Winfrey is a media mogul, philanthropist, and actress whose influence is unparalleled. As the host of The Oprah Winfrey Show, she became a household name, using her platform to discuss important social issues and inspire millions. Beyond television, Winfrey has produced and acted in numerous films, launched her own network (OWN), and contributed significantly to various charitable causes. Her journey from humble beginnings to becoming one of the most powerful women in the world serves as a testament to her determination and vision. These four individuals, each born in January, have made remarkable contributions to their industries and continue to inspire generations. Their legacies are marked by talent, perseverance, and a commitment to excellence, embodying the spirit of Black achievement and influence. [Photo: Instagram]

October 16, 2023, HOUSTON, TX – Congressional Candidate Amanda Edwards has raised over $1 million in less than 4 months, a substantial sum that helps bolster the frontrunner status of the former At-Large Houston City Council Member in her bid for U.S. Congress. Edwards raised over $433,000 in Q3 of 2023. This strong Q3 report expands on a successful Q2 where Edwards announced just 11 days after declaring her candidacy that she had raised over $600,000. With over $829,000 in cash-on-hand at the end of the September 30th financial reporting period, Edwards proves again that she is the clear frontrunner in the race. “I am beyond grateful for the strong outpouring of support that will help me to win this race and serve the incredible people of the 18th Congressional District,” said Edwards. “We are at a critical juncture in our nation’s trajectory, and we need to send servant leaders to Congress who can deliver the results the community deserves. The strong support from our supporters will help us to cultivate an 18th Congressional District where everyone in it can thrive.” Edwards said. “Amanda understands the challenges that the hard-working folks of the 18th Congressional District face because she has never lost sight of who she is or where she comes from; she was born and raised right here in the 18th Congressional District of Houston,” said Kathryn McNiel, spokesperson for Edwards’ campaign. Edwards has been endorsed by Higher Heights PAC, Collective PAC, Krimson PAC, and the Brady PAC. She has also been supported by Beto O’Rourke, among many others. About Amanda: Amanda is a native Houstonian, attorney and former At-Large Houston City Council Member. Amanda is a graduate of Eisenhower High School in Aldine ISD. Edwards earned a B.A. from Emory University and a J.D. from Harvard Law School. Edwards practiced law at Vinson & Elkins LLP and Bracewell LLP before entering public service. Edwards is a life-long member of St. Monica Catholic Church in Acres Homes. For more information, please visit www.edwardsforhouston.com

As September 13th rolls around, we extend our warmest birthday wishes to the creative powerhouse, Tyler Perry, a man whose indomitable spirit and groundbreaking work have left an indelible mark on the world of entertainment. With his multifaceted talents as an actor, playwright, screenwriter, producer, and director, Tyler Perry has not only entertained but also inspired audiences worldwide, particularly within the African-American community, where his influence and role have been nothing short of powerful. Born in New Orleans, Louisiana, in 1969, Tyler Perry’s journey to stardom was a path riddled with adversity. Raised in a turbulent household, he found refuge in writing, using it as a therapeutic outlet. This period of introspection gave rise to one of his most iconic creations, Madea, a vivacious, no-nonsense grandmother who would later become a beloved figure in Perry’s works, offering a unique blend of humor and profound life lessons. Despite facing numerous challenges, including rejection and financial struggles, Perry’s determination and unwavering belief in his abilities propelled him forward. In 1992, he staged his first play, “I Know I’ve Been Changed,” which, although met with limited success, was a pivotal moment in his career. Unfazed by initial setbacks, Perry continued to hone his craft, and by 1998, he had successfully produced a string of stage plays that showcased his storytelling prowess.

Calling all teenage student-athletes! If you have dreams of playing college soccer and wish to represent an HBCU, the HBCU ID Camp is your golden opportunity. From 8 am to 5 pm on November 11-12, Houston Sports Park will transform into a hub for aspiring male and female soccer players. Coaches from HBCUs across the nation will be present to evaluate, scout, and offer valuable feedback. Moreover, they might even spot the next soccer prodigy to join their collegiate soccer programs. This camp is not just about honing your soccer skills but also a chance to connect with the HBCU soccer community. You’ll learn the ins and outs of what it takes to excel on the field and in the classroom, which is crucial for a college athlete. The HBCU ID Camp is an excellent platform to network with coaches, learn from experienced athletes, and take the first steps toward your college soccer journey. To secure your spot at this incredible event, don’t forget to register [here](insert registration link). Space is limited to 120 participants, so make sure to reserve your place before it’s too late. It’s time to turn your dreams of playing college soccer into a reality.