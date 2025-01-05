Home

>

Health Cancer Warning on Alcohol Chloé Richards



in Health On January 4th, 2025, The United States Surgeon General suggest that alcohol bottles need to include warnings about cancer. The current U.S. Surgeon General is Dr. Vivek Murthy.; He is considered the “Nation’s Doctor” Dr. Murthy was appointed by President Joe Biden and began his term in March 2021. This is his second time serving as Surgeon General; he also held the position under President Obama from 2014 to 2017. Scientist have proven that drinking alcohol can cause cancer, similar to smoking cigarettes but many people don’t know this. Drinking too much can increase the chances of breast cancer, liver cancer and throat cancer. Studies suggest that even small amounts of alcohol can be harmful overtime. This call for a label on alcohol bottles is especially important for Black communities. Research shows that Black people are more likely to get liver cancer. Black women are also at a higher risk for aggressive breast cancer. Cigarette use went down significantly when the U.S. Surgeon General at the time Dr. Luther Terry gave the first major warning about smoking and its link to cancer. In 1964, he released the Surgeon General’s Report on Smoking and Health, confirming the links between smoking, lung cancer, and heart disease. Warning labels started to appear on cigarette packages. Over time, more restrictions were added, like banning cigarette ads on TV and requiring stronger warnings. From 1964 to today, smoking rates in the U.S. have dropped drastically. From about 42% of adults in the mid-1960s to about 12% of adults today. Warning labels, public education, and stricter regulations all played a role in reducing smoking; the same thing can be done for alcohol. Stress and other challenges in life can lead some people to drink more, which increases their health risk. Alcohol is often sold in Black neighborhoods more than any other areas. According to Johns Hopkins University “predominantly black, low-income neighborhoods in Baltimore were eight times more likely to have carry-out liquor stores than white or racially integrated neighborhoods.” Studies show that 23% of Black people aged 12 or older binge drink, compared to the 24.5% of the population as a whole. Adding cancer warnings to alcohol bottles is a big step toward protecting everyone’s health, especially Black people. For Black communities, this is also an opportunity to focus on making healthier choices. Understanding the risks of alcohol can encourage people to make healthier decisions. The Surgeon General’s plan to add cancer warnings to alcohol is an important step to help people stay healthy. Just like warnings on cigarette packs helped people smoke less, these labels cab teach people about the dangers of drinking. Alcohol use in Black communities can cause serious health problems, especially because Black people are already high risk for certain diseases. Acting now can help future generations stay healthy, health and knowledge are the best tools for a better future. Latest Articles The Legacy of Luther Vandross Cancer Warning on Alcohol Two Black Women Make History in the U.S. Senate NEED PAST ISSUES? Search our archive of past issues Receive our Latest Updates Email address First Name Last Name Subscribe

October 16, 2023, HOUSTON, TX – Congressional Candidate Amanda Edwards has raised over $1 million in less than 4 months, a substantial sum that helps bolster the frontrunner status of the former At-Large Houston City Council Member in her bid for U.S. Congress. Edwards raised over $433,000 in Q3 of 2023. This strong Q3 report expands on a successful Q2 where Edwards announced just 11 days after declaring her candidacy that she had raised over $600,000. With over $829,000 in cash-on-hand at the end of the September 30th financial reporting period, Edwards proves again that she is the clear frontrunner in the race. “I am beyond grateful for the strong outpouring of support that will help me to win this race and serve the incredible people of the 18th Congressional District,” said Edwards. “We are at a critical juncture in our nation’s trajectory, and we need to send servant leaders to Congress who can deliver the results the community deserves. The strong support from our supporters will help us to cultivate an 18th Congressional District where everyone in it can thrive.” Edwards said. “Amanda understands the challenges that the hard-working folks of the 18th Congressional District face because she has never lost sight of who she is or where she comes from; she was born and raised right here in the 18th Congressional District of Houston,” said Kathryn McNiel, spokesperson for Edwards’ campaign. Edwards has been endorsed by Higher Heights PAC, Collective PAC, Krimson PAC, and the Brady PAC. She has also been supported by Beto O’Rourke, among many others. About Amanda: Amanda is a native Houstonian, attorney and former At-Large Houston City Council Member. Amanda is a graduate of Eisenhower High School in Aldine ISD. Edwards earned a B.A. from Emory University and a J.D. from Harvard Law School. Edwards practiced law at Vinson & Elkins LLP and Bracewell LLP before entering public service. Edwards is a life-long member of St. Monica Catholic Church in Acres Homes. For more information, please visit www.edwardsforhouston.com

As September 13th rolls around, we extend our warmest birthday wishes to the creative powerhouse, Tyler Perry, a man whose indomitable spirit and groundbreaking work have left an indelible mark on the world of entertainment. With his multifaceted talents as an actor, playwright, screenwriter, producer, and director, Tyler Perry has not only entertained but also inspired audiences worldwide, particularly within the African-American community, where his influence and role have been nothing short of powerful. Born in New Orleans, Louisiana, in 1969, Tyler Perry’s journey to stardom was a path riddled with adversity. Raised in a turbulent household, he found refuge in writing, using it as a therapeutic outlet. This period of introspection gave rise to one of his most iconic creations, Madea, a vivacious, no-nonsense grandmother who would later become a beloved figure in Perry’s works, offering a unique blend of humor and profound life lessons. Despite facing numerous challenges, including rejection and financial struggles, Perry’s determination and unwavering belief in his abilities propelled him forward. In 1992, he staged his first play, “I Know I’ve Been Changed,” which, although met with limited success, was a pivotal moment in his career. Unfazed by initial setbacks, Perry continued to hone his craft, and by 1998, he had successfully produced a string of stage plays that showcased his storytelling prowess.

Calling all teenage student-athletes! If you have dreams of playing college soccer and wish to represent an HBCU, the HBCU ID Camp is your golden opportunity. From 8 am to 5 pm on November 11-12, Houston Sports Park will transform into a hub for aspiring male and female soccer players. Coaches from HBCUs across the nation will be present to evaluate, scout, and offer valuable feedback. Moreover, they might even spot the next soccer prodigy to join their collegiate soccer programs. This camp is not just about honing your soccer skills but also a chance to connect with the HBCU soccer community. You’ll learn the ins and outs of what it takes to excel on the field and in the classroom, which is crucial for a college athlete. The HBCU ID Camp is an excellent platform to network with coaches, learn from experienced athletes, and take the first steps toward your college soccer journey. To secure your spot at this incredible event, don’t forget to register [here](insert registration link). Space is limited to 120 participants, so make sure to reserve your place before it’s too late. It’s time to turn your dreams of playing college soccer into a reality.