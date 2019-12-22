Rap Noodles! Legendary rapper ventures into hip-hop food industry

NEW ORLEANS – Rapper Percy Miller, best known by his stage moniker “Master P,” has launched a new business venture into the food industry by announcing a brand of instant Ramen noodles with hip-hop flavor.

Rap Noodles have been co-signed by other urban music legends like E-40 and Boosie Baddazz, who also appear on the packaging for the flavors like Beef Prime Rib, Hot & Spicy Chicken, and New Orleans Creamy Gumbo.

“I grew up on noodles. Now I created my own brand,” Miller said. “Start small and build. Get you some product if you want to be successful.”

Make ‘em say ‘ummm…. Na-na-na! Master P knows how to keep those coins coming!