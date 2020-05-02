Houston girl new face of Blue Bell, gives free ice cream to hospital staff

Share this article



HOUSTON – Nothing brings a smile to a person’s face more than a cool taste of ice cream, and no one understands that more than a child — so one local first-grader is doing her best to spread the love!

Ambitious, talented and spunky are just a few ways to describe London Boyce. At only 7 years old, she is a powerhouse and a force to be reckoned with. London loves to make others smile, so when she saw news reports about how hard our heroes have been working to keep the community healthy, she decided she wanted to do something nice for them.

The young Houston actress (co-star of Antebellum), author of “I Hate My Curls”, and co-owner of Boyce Ice Cream Truck, which she operates with her siblings, is the new face of Blue Bell Ice Cream mini sandwiches.

Now London and her big brother, TJ Boyce (star of Wayne Brady’s “Comedy IQ”), are providing smiles to the nurses, doctors, and to our front line medical professionals who are working around the clock to help fight the COVID-19/ coronavirus pandemic. On Friday, they gave free ice cream to the staff at Lyndon B. Johnson (LBJ) Hospital and on Monday, they will be doing the same at Methodist Hospital.

The kidpreneurs park their ice cream trucks at the hospitals and hand out free ice cream and Popsicles, while adhering to the safety rules of the county. Good job! Learning the spirit of giving at a young age.

Related articles:

14-year-old comedian, kidpreneur: “You are not going to outwork me!”