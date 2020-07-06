Black Lives Matter: Local beauty brand owner creates ‘Makeover racism’ workshop

Share this article



HOUSTON – Youtube celebrity and Socialite Mink Lash owner Ariell Ash will be hosting a free interactive beauty workshop to “Makeover Racism.”

Ash created the new movement as a show of solidarity from beauty influencers for the Black Lives Matter movement.

“The black community is going through a lot right now! Black people are out of work, and black business owners are having to regroup from COVID-19,” said Ash. “There was no way that I could be a spectator and sit back and watch everything play out. I had to find some way to be involved, which led me to create “Makeover Racism.”

Ash, who is a native Houstonian, created her business from the ground up but she admits it was far from easy.

“I was the ideal housewife until I suddenly found myself divorced with two kids and trying to find a job,” said Ash. “Thankfully, I had a marketing degree and a cosmetology license to fall back on, but I know for a lot of us that’s not the case.”

Ash says that she was blessed to land a job at Mac cosmetics, which helped her establish herself as a leading makeup artist and Youtube beauty influencer. As a content creator and Youtuber, Ash has accumulated over 11K subscribers with over 300,000 combined views on her channel.

“I’ve been given this platform for a reason,” said Ash. “And I know that when you look good, you feel good, and our community definitely needs to feel good right now.”

Determined to use her platform to spread positivity, Ash, who’s makeup class typically retails for $250, decided to offer the class for free.

The “Makeover Racism” workshop will be held on Sunday, July 11, 2020 at 4pm CST on the Ariell Ash Youtube channel. Ash will be sharing free makeup tips and industry techniques to all viewers. The audience will be able to chat live with Ash and join in an open discussion on race, community and hope for the future.