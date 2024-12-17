Home

>

Local Bullets vs Black Youth aframnews



in Local By: Chloé Richards Gun violence is one of the leading causes of death for Black youth in Houston. For many children and teens growing up in Houston’s underserved communities gun violence is common. According to a study done by Johns Hopkins Bloomberg School of Public Health, Black children and teens have a gun homicide rate 20 times higher than White children and teens. Walking home, hanging out with friends, or going to a party can end in tragedy. For decades, this violence has continued to affect families and entire communities. Texas has some of the loosest gun laws in the country, not requiring people to have a permit while carrying guns and not having a statewide requirement for background checks on all gun purchases, shows a lack of concern for the safety of Black and minority youth. Gun violence in Houston did not happen overnight and has risen over the years. According to a report by Harris County, youth firearm related offenses increased 37% within 4 years. Black youth living in underserved communities are particularly affected by this; these communities need more support, more funding, and more resources to help the youth and decrease the violence. The emotional cost of gun violence is not talked about enough. When young Black people are killed, it’s not just a tragedy for their families, it is a tragedy for entire communities. Parents are forced to bury their children, siblings lose their brothers and sisters, and friends are left to mourn their classmates. This can create trauma for the other youth living in those same or similar neighborhoods. They are not just left with facing the trauma but also left with the fear of becoming another statistic. What will it take to finally break the ongoing cycle of gun violence and give Houston’s Black youth in underserved communities the future they deserve? The answer is not simple. It’s about more than reducing gun access. The root causes, lack of resources, limited opportunities, and the need for systemic change. Houston’s underserved Black communities need more youth programs that encourage, inspire and give the youth something to live for beyond the streets. Latest Articles Ketanji Brown Jackson to Appear on Broadway in Historic Role God’s Principles Of Giving Bullets vs Black Youth NEED PAST ISSUES? Search our archive of past issues Receive our Latest Updates Email address First Name Last Name Subscribe

October 16, 2023, HOUSTON, TX – Congressional Candidate Amanda Edwards has raised over $1 million in less than 4 months, a substantial sum that helps bolster the frontrunner status of the former At-Large Houston City Council Member in her bid for U.S. Congress. Edwards raised over $433,000 in Q3 of 2023. This strong Q3 report expands on a successful Q2 where Edwards announced just 11 days after declaring her candidacy that she had raised over $600,000. With over $829,000 in cash-on-hand at the end of the September 30th financial reporting period, Edwards proves again that she is the clear frontrunner in the race. “I am beyond grateful for the strong outpouring of support that will help me to win this race and serve the incredible people of the 18th Congressional District,” said Edwards. “We are at a critical juncture in our nation’s trajectory, and we need to send servant leaders to Congress who can deliver the results the community deserves. The strong support from our supporters will help us to cultivate an 18th Congressional District where everyone in it can thrive.” Edwards said. “Amanda understands the challenges that the hard-working folks of the 18th Congressional District face because she has never lost sight of who she is or where she comes from; she was born and raised right here in the 18th Congressional District of Houston,” said Kathryn McNiel, spokesperson for Edwards’ campaign. Edwards has been endorsed by Higher Heights PAC, Collective PAC, Krimson PAC, and the Brady PAC. She has also been supported by Beto O’Rourke, among many others. About Amanda: Amanda is a native Houstonian, attorney and former At-Large Houston City Council Member. Amanda is a graduate of Eisenhower High School in Aldine ISD. Edwards earned a B.A. from Emory University and a J.D. from Harvard Law School. Edwards practiced law at Vinson & Elkins LLP and Bracewell LLP before entering public service. Edwards is a life-long member of St. Monica Catholic Church in Acres Homes. For more information, please visit www.edwardsforhouston.com

As September 13th rolls around, we extend our warmest birthday wishes to the creative powerhouse, Tyler Perry, a man whose indomitable spirit and groundbreaking work have left an indelible mark on the world of entertainment. With his multifaceted talents as an actor, playwright, screenwriter, producer, and director, Tyler Perry has not only entertained but also inspired audiences worldwide, particularly within the African-American community, where his influence and role have been nothing short of powerful. Born in New Orleans, Louisiana, in 1969, Tyler Perry’s journey to stardom was a path riddled with adversity. Raised in a turbulent household, he found refuge in writing, using it as a therapeutic outlet. This period of introspection gave rise to one of his most iconic creations, Madea, a vivacious, no-nonsense grandmother who would later become a beloved figure in Perry’s works, offering a unique blend of humor and profound life lessons. Despite facing numerous challenges, including rejection and financial struggles, Perry’s determination and unwavering belief in his abilities propelled him forward. In 1992, he staged his first play, “I Know I’ve Been Changed,” which, although met with limited success, was a pivotal moment in his career. Unfazed by initial setbacks, Perry continued to hone his craft, and by 1998, he had successfully produced a string of stage plays that showcased his storytelling prowess.

Calling all teenage student-athletes! If you have dreams of playing college soccer and wish to represent an HBCU, the HBCU ID Camp is your golden opportunity. From 8 am to 5 pm on November 11-12, Houston Sports Park will transform into a hub for aspiring male and female soccer players. Coaches from HBCUs across the nation will be present to evaluate, scout, and offer valuable feedback. Moreover, they might even spot the next soccer prodigy to join their collegiate soccer programs. This camp is not just about honing your soccer skills but also a chance to connect with the HBCU soccer community. You’ll learn the ins and outs of what it takes to excel on the field and in the classroom, which is crucial for a college athlete. The HBCU ID Camp is an excellent platform to network with coaches, learn from experienced athletes, and take the first steps toward your college soccer journey. To secure your spot at this incredible event, don’t forget to register [here](insert registration link). Space is limited to 120 participants, so make sure to reserve your place before it’s too late. It’s time to turn your dreams of playing college soccer into a reality.