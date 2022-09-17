By: Kenneth Payne

Bread of Life is not just a name, it’s a way of life that the Black community could adjust to.

Meet Bread of Life, a non- profit that was started back in 1992, by Pastor Rudy and his beloved wife Juanita Rasmus, head pastor and head woman of the church at the historic St. John’s Church downtown. The mission for them was simple, serve hot nutritious meals to as many homeless men, and women in the downtown area as they could. Later in 1992, Bread of Life was serving more than 500 meals per day at St. John’s Downton Church, which is almost 15,000 meals just in one month alone.

Suddenly, it wasn’t long before Bread of Life became the glue that help sealed back together the lives of many around the downtown area. After realizing how much they were depended on, Bread of Life went on to provide more than just food. They provided resources and housing opportunities, eliminated food insecurity, and stood at the forefront of the HIV/AIDS prevention program. It doesn’t stop there, years after years, they’ve done a lot for the youth as well, which includes food and back to school drives, and after school tutorials for the kids.

Bread of Life is backed by a very intelligent leader and well accomplished woman by the name of Monique Williams, the Director of Partnership and Development. She worked hard to get where she’s at now and handles her job title well. Going above and beyond daily is something she’s done and never stopped since day one. “We’re always keeping our hands on the pulse of what is happening in the Black community,” said Williams. The Black community always seem to be impacted the worst when it comes to a travesty. If it’s a weather issue, the Black community is impacted the worst. If it’s a healthcare issue, the Black community is impacted the worst. The list goes on. It’s not a cry for help but a chance for people like Ms. Williams to try and wipe the tears underneath the Black community eyes, breaking one cycle at a time.

Williams later went on to say, “If we’re meeting needs that means we’re always serving us because we’re always there in that need.” The partnership opportunities have been an overwhelming success. Bread of Life has worked with the City of Houston through the homeless prevention program. They’ve opened an academy, which focuses on young adults ages 18-26 who are in foster care. Williams prides herself on providing job training, development, and support so the young adults could have a sustainable life to look forward to in their future.

With the future in mind and looking to expand, Bread of Life has big plans for the Black community. They’re also building housing homes on a private expansion deal with the City of Houston. Bread of Life is currently on their 4th Housing project, and they’ve landed a big partnership deal with Starbucks that will help kids with school supplies and backpacks every year.

To get more information on the wonderful job Bread of Life has done for the Black community 30 years and counting, go online at www.breadoflife.org.