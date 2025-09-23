BofA Raises U.S. Minimum Hourly Wage to $25, Increasing Starting Salary to More Than $50K

Bank of America todayÂ announcedÂ it is raising its U.S. minimum hourly wageÂ again–helping to create job opportunities and fuel the American economy.
View video here Â
Details by the Numbers:
- The company will raise its U.S. minimum hourlyÂ wageÂ toÂ $25.
- This increases the minimum full-time starting salary toÂ more than $50k/year.
- It will affectÂ thousands of employees,Â helping toÂ fuel the growth of the American economy & create job opportunitiesÂ that strengthen the communities the bank serves.
- Joining the bank at the minimum wage is aÂ launchpad for a long-term career.
- Since 2017, the starting salary for full-time U.S. employees has gone up by more thanÂ $20k.
- This is the companyâ€™s latest move, afterÂ steadily increasingÂ over the last several years, from under $15 per hour to $25 per hour.
- The bank is aÂ national leaderÂ in establishing a competitive minimum rate of pay for U.S. hourly employees.
- The increase applies toÂ all full-time and part-timeÂ hourly positions in the U.S.
- It goes into effect inÂ earlyÂ October.Â
- BofA currently has 2,440 employees and more than 110 financial centers in Houston, where many new starting pay positions are based.
- Texas follows the federal minimum wage of $7.25 per hour.
[Photo: Instagram]