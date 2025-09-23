BofA Raises U.S. Minimum Hourly Wage to $25, Increasing Starting Salary to More Than $50K

Bank of America todayÂ announcedÂ it is raising its U.S. minimum hourly wageÂ again–helping to create job opportunities and fuel the American economy.

View video here Â

Details by the Numbers:

The company will raise its U.S. minimum hourlyÂ wageÂ toÂ $25 .

. This increases the minimum full-time starting salary toÂ more than $50k/year .

. It will affectÂ thousands of employees,Â helping toÂ fuel the growth of the American economy & create job opportunities Â that strengthen the communities the bank serves.

helping toÂ Â that strengthen the communities the bank serves. Joining the bank at the minimum wage is a Â launchpad for a long-term career.

Since 2017, the starting salary for full-time U.S. employees has gone up by more thanÂ $20k .

. This is the companyâ€™s latest move, afterÂ steadily increasingÂ over the last several years , from under $15 per hour to $25 per hour.

, from under $15 per hour to $25 per hour. The bank is a Â national leaderÂ in establishing a competitive minimum rate of pay for U.S. hourly employees.

in establishing a competitive minimum rate of pay for U.S. hourly employees. The increase applies toÂ all full-time and part-time Â hourly positions in the U.S.

Â hourly positions in the U.S. It goes into effect inÂ earlyÂ October.Â

BofA currently has 2,440 employees and more than 110 financial centers in Houston, where many new starting pay positions are based.

Texas follows the federal minimum wage of $7.25 per hour.

[Photo: Instagram]