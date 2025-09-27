BODIES IN OUR BAYOUS

By: Travis McGee
My deepest condolences to all 14 individuals and their families that have been pulled from our area bayous this year. We don’t know all of their names just like we don’t know what happened to them, but we hope and pray that all 14 victims will be treated with the upmost respect and dignity vs just another dead body. We also Pray that if someone is Preying on Houstonians that the right person or persons are held accountable vs just anyone.
Houston, we have a problem and the first step to dealing with a problem is admitting we have a problem. In 2024 it was a total of 24 bodies found in our area bayous which is very alarming and so far in 2025 it has been 14 bodies as many as 5 in a 5-day span with only two of them being identified thus far.
In this political climate and crime stats of Houston, Tx / Harris County you would think this would have made national news by now, however this hasn’t even occupied every news station locally.
Rumors and speculation arrive from the lack of communication with the general public. Lack of thorough investigations of each and every incident vs assumption. Thinking Houston is safe is an opinion, just as thinking Houston has a serial killer can be considered an opinion, however nothing really can be ruled out considering 14 bodies were found this year and 24 were found last year.
We can’t assume everyone was homeless, died of natural causes, drowned, or suicide, but what we know for sure is all of them were/are human beings.
We only have two identifications from this year in which one is the young lady from U of H by the name of Jade McKissic who was reported missing on September 11,2025 and body was pulled from Braes Bayou September 15,2025.
Thus far details have been very vague, so when experts say there’s been no similarities and the deaths are not related, exactly what does that mean? The most obvious similarities are that they all are deceased and were pulled from area bayous.
The descriptions for the most part have been very vague simply male or female, no basic information like we learned in elementary school like: who, what, when, where, how, and in some cases how long. We have 22 bayous stretching 2,500 miles in which all must be searched for more bodies. If all of our government entities whether local, state, or federal does something everything will get done including searching our bayous.
As a husband, father, Papa, son, brother, uncle and even a community leader I would love for our local government to do more than collect taxes, especially when it comes to the safety of all Houstonians and beyond regardless of demographics.
If 14 bodies being pulled from local bayous not alarming then what is?