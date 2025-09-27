BODIES IN OUR BAYOUS

My deepest condolences to all 14 individuals and their families that have been pulled from our area bayous this year. We don’t know all of their names just like we don’t know what happened to them, but we hope and pray that all 14 victims will be treated with the upmost respect and dignity vs just another dead body. We also Pray that if someone is Preying on Houstonians that the right person or persons are held accountable vs just anyone.

Houston, we have a problem and the first step to dealing with a problem is admitting we have a problem. In 2024 it was a total of 24 bodies found in our area bayous which is very alarming and so far in 2025 it has been 14 bodies as many as 5 in a 5-day span with only two of them being identified thus far.