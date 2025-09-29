Bloodshed in God’s House: Michigan Church Massacre

Addressing Current & Historical Realities Affecting Our Community

Sunday worship turned to horror in Grand Blanc Township, Michigan, when 40-year-old Marine veteran Thomas Jacob Sanford rammed his truck into a Latter-day Saints church, opened fire, and set it ablaze. Four people were killed, eight wounded, and the sanctuary reduced to ash. The FBI is investigating possible motives, from anti-Mormon sentiment to radicalization. For African Americans, the tragedy revives painful echoes of Birmingham and Charleston: no sanctuary is truly safe. This massacre is a national warning—our communities must demand protection, accountability, and action before another church becomes a graveyard.