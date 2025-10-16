Black Heritage Fest Returns to Houston’s Discovery Green October 19th

The Foundation for Black Heritage and Culture announces the return of the 8th Annual Black Heritage Festival (commonly known as Black Heritage Fest), taking place on the afternoon of Sunday, October 19th at Discovery Green (1500 McKinney St.) in the heart of downtown Houston. The free ticketed event will open its doors to the general public at 2 PM on Sunday afternoon.

Hosted by Houston area radio personality Amanda Sapp and speaker KB Strawder, Jr., this year’s festival promises a vibrant celebration of culture, history and community which bridges together thousands of families, friends, and supporters for an unforgettable day of exhilarating performances, family-friendly amenities, and the spirit of unity in the Greater Houston community.

Over the years, the Black Heritage Fest stage has welcomed the likes of several notable and high profile performers to its stage — including Monica, Eric Benet, Tamia, Elle Varner, Lalah Hathaway, Stokley, and Cupid. This year, some of the many confirmed artist include Glenn Lenard’s Temptations Revue Band and rising star R&B group Final Draft (widely recognized as finalists on the NBC TV show America’s Got Talent). In addition to a world-class line up of local, regional and international performances, attendees can look forward to experiencing a cultural arts display exhibit, and exhilarating fashion show that highlights the creative talents of local and national fashion designers.

Guests are also encouraged to come ready to indulge and experience a feast of flavors — from soul food classics, to local and regional favorites, and delicious international entrees, the festival’s culinary vendors will serve up an experience as diverse and rich as the community it celebrates. This year’s festival will also showcase a black exhibitors marketplace – featuring several Black-owned businesses, artisans, and entrepreneurs showcasing unique products, services, and innovations. There also will be a variety of family- friendly interactive activities, educational exhibits, and community engagement opportunities for all ages.

“The Black Heritage Fest has become a tradition that not only celebrates our culture, but also uplifts and unites the Houston community,” said Richard Andrews, Founder and Executive Director of The Foundation for Black Heritage and Culture. The Black Heritage Fest is more than just an event—it’s a movement that fosters cultural pride, honors history, and builds bridges across communities. Official sponsors for this year’s festival include HEB, T-Mobil, Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Houston Rockets, M.D. Anderson, Houston Arts Alliance, U.S. Veterans Association, Marquee Foundation, EW Media Group, VIP Media DJs , and DJ Nicky Nice.