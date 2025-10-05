BLACK FARMERS AND RANCHERS ARE A DYING BREED

Since their peak of land ownership in the early 20th century, their numbers and acreage have fallen drastically due to systemic discrimination, land loss, and economic hardships.

Drastic decline in numbers and land

The statistics illustrate a severe decline in the number of Black-owned farms and total acreage over the last century. 1910–1920: Black Americans owned and operated approximately 16–20 million acres of farmland, with nearly one million Black farmers.