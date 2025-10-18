BLACK DOLLAR POWER

By: Fred Smith
For generations, the Black community has been the heartbeat of America’s economy— from the fields to the factories, from the barber shops to the boardrooms. Yet today, despite trillions in collective spending power, too little of that money stays within our own neighborhoods. The problem isn’t that we lack resources — it’s that we haven’t been unified in how we use them.
The truth is, the Black dollar circulates in our community for less than six hours before leaving — compared to days or even weeks in others. That means while we spend billions, we often build wealth for everyone but ourselves. The same streets where our grandparents owned thriving grocery stores and shops are now lined with businesses that don’t reflect or reinvest in us.
But here’s the part they don’t want us to know: we hold the keys to our own revival. The Black dollar is not just economic — it’s cultural power. Every time we buy Black, bank Black, or support Black media, we’re funding our own freedom. We’re reclaiming ownership of our narrative, our neighborhoods, and our next generation.
Imagine if every Sunday, after church, we all committed to spending just a portion of our money within our community. Imagine
if every paycheck, we redirected even 10% toward Black-owned businesses, banks, and causes. The impact would be revolutionary. We could build schools, fund scholarships, restore neighborhoods, and create generational wealth — all by moving in unity.
They don’t fear our spending — they fear our strategy. Because once we start thinking collectively, our dollars become power, and our power becomes unstoppable. It’s time to remind the world: we are not consumers — we are creators. And when we move together, we move mountains.