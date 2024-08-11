August 11th, 2024

MEDIA KIT
Menu
Paper Locations
Contact

BLACK DIGNITY SACRIFICED TO SCHOOL INTEGRATION AND CRACK COCAINE

By Zibora Gilder

“I fear I am integrating my people into a burning house.” Dr. Martin Luther King, Jr.

When, in 1954, the Supreme Court required that Black children join whites in class-rooms nationally seemed a victory. White schools had superior facilities and resources that Blacks had been denied. White teachers were paid more than better educated Black educators. Integration promised to right multiple wrongs. Thirty years later when HISD was fully integrated most of the experienced Black teachers, principals, and administrators had been fired, demoted, or were required to resign. “Tracking” altered Black students’ trajectories into apprenticeships and trade schools, and whites into universities. Th e suspension and drop out frequencies of Black students burgeoned, especially when they were subject to busing. In schools with Black faculty our children are more likely to be evaluated and placed in advanced programs, less liable to be inappropriately placed in special education, more apt to graduate and proceed to college.
In the mid-eighties HISD’s test scores indicated a cor-relation between academic collapse and depressed test scores with Black poverty (measured by the percentage of students receiving subsidized meals at school).

Overlooked was that the scholastic success of all students varied by the wealth and social prestige of each neighborhood’s school. So much for equal opportunity! It was also in this decade that a cheap, smokable way for people to get high quickly suspiciously infused our city and schools. Congress hurriedly created laws that disproportionately penalized crack cocaine, assumed to be used mostly by Black people, over powdered, reputedly favored by other races. Crack cocaine is so spectacularly destructive that it has terminated all our social and economic progress made since World War II; indeed it reversed all our gains more than any other event since Jim Crow.

This provoked further divergence between Black and white educational success by quadrupling the rate of homicides among urban youth and tripling the number of young Blacks imprisoned. When a family member or a student loses their home, the crisis reduces the opportunity to pursue studies. High school can feel much less urgent under such circumstances than earning immediate cash aft er the consequences of hopelessness to those who see themselves as newly vulnerable to being incarcerated or dead soon anyway.

HISD does not uplift homeless students, they punish them. During the 2022 – 2023 school year 7,232 students were identified as unhoused with Black children making up about 40% of that total. Th at year 2,000 out-of-school suspensions were assigned to unsheltered children even though such suspensions are prohibited for homeless students for discretionary discipline reasons.
For decades, schools have been re-segregating. Th is country is more diverse than it ever has been, with students exposed to classmates from divergent backgrounds. Even so, around half of Black students attend schools where almost every one of their classmates is another student of color. And the majority of these schools proliferate in the lowest income areas and are the most poorly funded. But maybe that was the powerful white power brokers’ goal all along.

 

BLACK DIGNITY SACRIFICED TO SCHOOL INTEGRATION AND CRACK COCAINE - chart

Latest Articles

NEED PAST ISSUES?

Search our archive of past issues Receive our Latest Updates
 
* indicates required

African American News & Issues
(713) 692-1892

P.O. Box 41820
Houston, TX 77241

Subscribe to our newsletter

Copyright © 2024. African American News & Issues. All rights reserved. | Private Policy | Terms of Use

Facebook Twitter-square Instagram Youtube-square

October 16, 2023, HOUSTON, TX – Congressional Candidate Amanda Edwards has raised over $1 million in less than 4 months, a substantial sum that helps bolster the frontrunner status of the former At-Large Houston City Council Member in her bid for U.S. Congress. Edwards raised over $433,000 in Q3 of 2023. This strong Q3 report expands on a successful Q2 where Edwards announced just 11 days after declaring her candidacy that she had raised over $600,000. With over $829,000 in cash-on-hand at the end of the September 30th financial reporting period, Edwards proves again that she is the clear frontrunner in the race. “I am beyond grateful for the strong outpouring of support that will help me to win this race and serve the incredible people of the 18th Congressional District,” said Edwards. “We are at a critical juncture in our nation’s trajectory, and we need to send servant leaders to Congress who can deliver the results the community deserves. The strong support from our supporters will help us to cultivate an 18th Congressional District where everyone in it can thrive.” Edwards said. “Amanda understands the challenges that the hard-working folks of the 18th Congressional District face because she has never lost sight of who she is or where she comes from; she was born and raised right here in the 18th Congressional District of Houston,” said Kathryn McNiel, spokesperson for Edwards’ campaign. Edwards has been endorsed by Higher Heights PAC, Collective PAC, Krimson PAC, and the Brady PAC. She has also been supported by Beto O’Rourke, among many others. About Amanda: Amanda is a native Houstonian, attorney and former At-Large Houston City Council Member. Amanda is a graduate of Eisenhower High School in Aldine ISD. Edwards earned a B.A. from Emory University and a J.D. from Harvard Law School. Edwards practiced law at Vinson & Elkins LLP and Bracewell LLP before entering public service. Edwards is a life-long member of St. Monica Catholic Church in Acres Homes. For more information, please visit www.edwardsforhouston.com

As September 13th rolls around, we extend our warmest birthday wishes to the creative powerhouse, Tyler Perry, a man whose indomitable spirit and groundbreaking work have left an indelible mark on the world of entertainment. With his multifaceted talents as an actor, playwright, screenwriter, producer, and director, Tyler Perry has not only entertained but also inspired audiences worldwide, particularly within the African-American community, where his influence and role have been nothing short of powerful. Born in New Orleans, Louisiana, in 1969, Tyler Perry’s journey to stardom was a path riddled with adversity. Raised in a turbulent household, he found refuge in writing, using it as a therapeutic outlet. This period of introspection gave rise to one of his most iconic creations, Madea, a vivacious, no-nonsense grandmother who would later become a beloved figure in Perry’s works, offering a unique blend of humor and profound life lessons. Despite facing numerous challenges, including rejection and financial struggles, Perry’s determination and unwavering belief in his abilities propelled him forward. In 1992, he staged his first play, “I Know I’ve Been Changed,” which, although met with limited success, was a pivotal moment in his career. Unfazed by initial setbacks, Perry continued to hone his craft, and by 1998, he had successfully produced a string of stage plays that showcased his storytelling prowess.

Calling all teenage student-athletes! If you have dreams of playing college soccer and wish to represent an HBCU, the HBCU ID Camp is your golden opportunity. From 8 am to 5 pm on November 11-12, Houston Sports Park will transform into a hub for aspiring male and female soccer players. Coaches from HBCUs across the nation will be present to evaluate, scout, and offer valuable feedback. Moreover, they might even spot the next soccer prodigy to join their collegiate soccer programs. This camp is not just about honing your soccer skills but also a chance to connect with the HBCU soccer community. You’ll learn the ins and outs of what it takes to excel on the field and in the classroom, which is crucial for a college athlete. The HBCU ID Camp is an excellent platform to network with coaches, learn from experienced athletes, and take the first steps toward your college soccer journey. To secure your spot at this incredible event, don’t forget to register [here](insert registration link). Space is limited to 120 participants, so make sure to reserve your place before it’s too late. It’s time to turn your dreams of playing college soccer into a reality.

Scroll to Top
Search