November 10th, 2024

BEYOND THE MOUNTAIN

By: Natiece Ford

On November 5th, 2024, America decided that Donald J. Trump would be the 47th president of the United States. Many wonder what comes next for the country with the looming prospect of Project 2025—a set of individual policy changes that will radically restructure the executive branch. With Republicans likely to hold a majority in both the House and Senate, many of the ideas outlined in Project 2025 will likely be easier to pass.

Elon Musk, CEO of Tesla and a billionaire con- tributor to the Trump campaign, saw a 13% surge in his company’s shares during pre-market trading early Wednesday morning following Trump’s victory. What does this mean? Has capitalism prevailed, or is it a sign that companies now have a clearer path to follow now that the uncertainty of
the election is over?

What does this mean for Black America? In his book, once banned in South Carolina schools, Ta-Nehisi Coates referenced the “destruction of the Black body”—the idea that Black lives are in constant danger. This is a sentiment that many Black Americans can relate to. The constant danger to Black expecting mothers, who die at exponentially higher rates than white mothers; the danger that Black men and women face when encountering police. How will the world change if there is further militarization of the police force?

What happens to Black youth educated in a system that will not teach them their history at the expense of potential white guilt? Who will teach our youth their history when we ourselves do not know it? In many ways, the rhetoric that the Trump campaign ran on—and won with—is what is most daunting. The thought that a group of people have been given a pass to be law- less with our Black bodies is troubling.

It is the duty of Black Amer- ica to understand the needs of our communities and to ensure those needs are met, regardless of candidate or party. The tariffs that Donald Trump has suggested will eliminate federal taxes on tip and overtime wages. These po- tential tax breaks are benefi- cial in the short term but will reduce the funds allocated to Social Security. These are the wages that retired individuals, without 401(k)s, rely on for income after retirement. The question for Black America is: Do we have a savings plan, or do we have funds set aside for a rainy day?

It is our job to educate our- selves, read, and understand what is outlined in Project 2025 and to make our case. We cannot expect anyone or any institution to advocate for our needs if, first, we do not know what those needs are, and second, if we do not organize and strategize. This is the mountain. We have climbed the mountain. We have spoken to the mountain. Now, what is the solution to make the mountain move? Know your needs and start at the local level. Attend community meetings, engage with local politicians, and assess what you may be up against in your own community. Get to know your neighbors, form alliances, and work together toward solutions that uplift us.

October 16, 2023, HOUSTON, TX – Congressional Candidate Amanda Edwards has raised over $1 million in less than 4 months, a substantial sum that helps bolster the frontrunner status of the former At-Large Houston City Council Member in her bid for U.S. Congress. Edwards raised over $433,000 in Q3 of 2023. This strong Q3 report expands on a successful Q2 where Edwards announced just 11 days after declaring her candidacy that she had raised over $600,000. With over $829,000 in cash-on-hand at the end of the September 30th financial reporting period, Edwards proves again that she is the clear frontrunner in the race. “I am beyond grateful for the strong outpouring of support that will help me to win this race and serve the incredible people of the 18th Congressional District,” said Edwards. “We are at a critical juncture in our nation’s trajectory, and we need to send servant leaders to Congress who can deliver the results the community deserves. The strong support from our supporters will help us to cultivate an 18th Congressional District where everyone in it can thrive.” Edwards said. “Amanda understands the challenges that the hard-working folks of the 18th Congressional District face because she has never lost sight of who she is or where she comes from; she was born and raised right here in the 18th Congressional District of Houston,” said Kathryn McNiel, spokesperson for Edwards’ campaign. Edwards has been endorsed by Higher Heights PAC, Collective PAC, Krimson PAC, and the Brady PAC. She has also been supported by Beto O’Rourke, among many others. About Amanda: Amanda is a native Houstonian, attorney and former At-Large Houston City Council Member. Amanda is a graduate of Eisenhower High School in Aldine ISD. Edwards earned a B.A. from Emory University and a J.D. from Harvard Law School. Edwards practiced law at Vinson & Elkins LLP and Bracewell LLP before entering public service. Edwards is a life-long member of St. Monica Catholic Church in Acres Homes. For more information, please visit www.edwardsforhouston.com

As September 13th rolls around, we extend our warmest birthday wishes to the creative powerhouse, Tyler Perry, a man whose indomitable spirit and groundbreaking work have left an indelible mark on the world of entertainment. With his multifaceted talents as an actor, playwright, screenwriter, producer, and director, Tyler Perry has not only entertained but also inspired audiences worldwide, particularly within the African-American community, where his influence and role have been nothing short of powerful. Born in New Orleans, Louisiana, in 1969, Tyler Perry’s journey to stardom was a path riddled with adversity. Raised in a turbulent household, he found refuge in writing, using it as a therapeutic outlet. This period of introspection gave rise to one of his most iconic creations, Madea, a vivacious, no-nonsense grandmother who would later become a beloved figure in Perry’s works, offering a unique blend of humor and profound life lessons. Despite facing numerous challenges, including rejection and financial struggles, Perry’s determination and unwavering belief in his abilities propelled him forward. In 1992, he staged his first play, “I Know I’ve Been Changed,” which, although met with limited success, was a pivotal moment in his career. Unfazed by initial setbacks, Perry continued to hone his craft, and by 1998, he had successfully produced a string of stage plays that showcased his storytelling prowess.

Calling all teenage student-athletes! If you have dreams of playing college soccer and wish to represent an HBCU, the HBCU ID Camp is your golden opportunity. From 8 am to 5 pm on November 11-12, Houston Sports Park will transform into a hub for aspiring male and female soccer players. Coaches from HBCUs across the nation will be present to evaluate, scout, and offer valuable feedback. Moreover, they might even spot the next soccer prodigy to join their collegiate soccer programs. This camp is not just about honing your soccer skills but also a chance to connect with the HBCU soccer community. You’ll learn the ins and outs of what it takes to excel on the field and in the classroom, which is crucial for a college athlete. The HBCU ID Camp is an excellent platform to network with coaches, learn from experienced athletes, and take the first steps toward your college soccer journey. To secure your spot at this incredible event, don’t forget to register [here](insert registration link). Space is limited to 120 participants, so make sure to reserve your place before it’s too late. It’s time to turn your dreams of playing college soccer into a reality.

