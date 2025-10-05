The African American com- munity cannot afford to ig- nore this hijacking. We know what faith can do when it’s real. It gave us Harriet Tub- man’s vision, Martin Luther King Jr.’s dream, and everyday believers who marched, bled, and prayed for freedom. But when religion is twisted into a tool of oppression, it becomes the very opposite of the lib- eration our people built it on.

So we must ask: are they weaponizing religion against us? The answer is yes — and unless we reclaim the true gospel of justice, love, and liberation, we risk watching our greatest source of strength turned into a political bludgeon.