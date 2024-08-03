APOLOGIZE: HELL NO

Apologize for every color in the rainbow? Hell No! Apologize for being children of God? Never! Apologize for individual differences in skin-tone? Hell No! Apologize for being captured and surviving the dehumanization of slavery, with the help of some Godfearing Whites? Hell No! Apologize for being forced to build the infrastructure of American society as free slave labor. Hell No! Apologize for not receiving forty acres and a mule, because a racist blew Abraham Lincoln’s brains out of his head? Hell No! Apologize for the many scientific inventions that made human life more human? Hell No! Apologize for being the first to die in the Revolutionary War, and serving in every War since? Hell No! Apologize for remembering the blueprints for the White House, never spiritually imaging that one day a Black man, and his family would reside in it, by the name of Barack Obama? Hell No! Apologize for President Biden selecting Kamala Harris as his VP, and supporting her as the first female Vice-President? Hell No! Apologize for the boldness of President Lyndon Johnson and MLK, Jr. for being instrumental in passing the Civil Rights and Voting Rights Bills? Hell No! America, I apologize and pray for some White Americans in high political positions for being foolish, and not having a God conscience, because they desire to exclude. Even though they take an oath to a God-centered document that declares that all men are created equal. John, the Revelator, makes it crystally clear: “Thou art worthy O Lord, to receive glory and honor and power: for thou hast created all things, and for thy pleasure they are and were created.” (Rev-elation 4:11).
Malnutrition of the brain is a deadly disease, because it produces irrationality. Scientifically racial categories are figments of demented mentalities and devilish imaginations. Biologically the differences in so-called racial designations are minute. Hence, defining life on the bases of external physical factors creates untold societal confusion, because what kind of life do we have, if we do not have life in peace, togetherness, and social harmony. However, as an empirical reminder, the oldest human skeletal remains (6,000 years old) Lucy’s remains were discovered in Africa, not Europe. Scientifically, we learned in art classes that you can derive all colors on the color-scheme from Black, but only white can be derived from white.
Therefore, the GOP’s attempt to define the Presidential candidacy of VP Kamala Harris as Diversity, Equity, and Inclusion (DEI) is the epitome of lack of God conscience. Individuals who truly feel that they are intellectually superior to other human beings have absolutely no rationale for institutionalizing racism and socio-economic discrimination. Open competition ought to be the basis for leadership moral order. Th us, the foundation of racism comes out of a sense of inferiority, rather than superiority. Physically forcing others to work for you goes against God’s spiritual decree: “in the sweat of thy face shalt thou eat bread, till thou return unto the ground: for out of it wast thou taken: for dust thou art, and unto dust shalt thou return.” (Genesis 3: 19). Hence, no work, no eating. Therefore, an open competitive system is the spiritual-moral ideal, not institutionalized racism. Secular government is of the people, by the people, and for the people.
Black people as well as all other so-called racial/ethnic groups have absolutely no reason (s) to apologize to Whites for their skin-tone, because with God it is about sin, not skin. America’s Founders created inclusive governing documents, but they could not live by the spiritual-moral tenets themselves. Th e Founders owned slaves, and most of all, they desired something for nothing. President Biden’s decision to not seek reelection, and his Godly endorsement of VP Kamala Harris has brought America to a spiritual high-water mark in our pursuit to be a Godly democratic multi-cultural inclusive society. America, now is the time to fully embrace multi-cultural democracy, not just talk about democracy, but be about democracy. God is an inclusive God. Th e 2024 Presidential election is because we have a Prosecutor versus Criminal, and good versus evil.
October 16, 2023, HOUSTON, TX – Congressional Candidate Amanda Edwards has raised over $1 million in less than 4 months, a substantial sum that helps bolster the frontrunner status of the former At-Large Houston City Council Member in her bid for U.S. Congress. Edwards raised over $433,000 in Q3 of 2023. This strong Q3 report expands on a successful Q2 where Edwards announced just 11 days after declaring her candidacy that she had raised over $600,000. With over $829,000 in cash-on-hand at the end of the September 30th financial reporting period, Edwards proves again that she is the clear frontrunner in the race. “I am beyond grateful for the strong outpouring of support that will help me to win this race and serve the incredible people of the 18th Congressional District,” said Edwards. “We are at a critical juncture in our nation’s trajectory, and we need to send servant leaders to Congress who can deliver the results the community deserves. The strong support from our supporters will help us to cultivate an 18th Congressional District where everyone in it can thrive.” Edwards said. “Amanda understands the challenges that the hard-working folks of the 18th Congressional District face because she has never lost sight of who she is or where she comes from; she was born and raised right here in the 18th Congressional District of Houston,” said Kathryn McNiel, spokesperson for Edwards’ campaign. Edwards has been endorsed by Higher Heights PAC, Collective PAC, Krimson PAC, and the Brady PAC. She has also been supported by Beto O’Rourke, among many others. About Amanda: Amanda is a native Houstonian, attorney and former At-Large Houston City Council Member. Amanda is a graduate of Eisenhower High School in Aldine ISD. Edwards earned a B.A. from Emory University and a J.D. from Harvard Law School. Edwards practiced law at Vinson & Elkins LLP and Bracewell LLP before entering public service. Edwards is a life-long member of St. Monica Catholic Church in Acres Homes. For more information, please visit www.edwardsforhouston.com
As September 13th rolls around, we extend our warmest birthday wishes to the creative powerhouse, Tyler Perry, a man whose indomitable spirit and groundbreaking work have left an indelible mark on the world of entertainment. With his multifaceted talents as an actor, playwright, screenwriter, producer, and director, Tyler Perry has not only entertained but also inspired audiences worldwide, particularly within the African-American community, where his influence and role have been nothing short of powerful. Born in New Orleans, Louisiana, in 1969, Tyler Perry’s journey to stardom was a path riddled with adversity. Raised in a turbulent household, he found refuge in writing, using it as a therapeutic outlet. This period of introspection gave rise to one of his most iconic creations, Madea, a vivacious, no-nonsense grandmother who would later become a beloved figure in Perry’s works, offering a unique blend of humor and profound life lessons. Despite facing numerous challenges, including rejection and financial struggles, Perry’s determination and unwavering belief in his abilities propelled him forward. In 1992, he staged his first play, “I Know I’ve Been Changed,” which, although met with limited success, was a pivotal moment in his career. Unfazed by initial setbacks, Perry continued to hone his craft, and by 1998, he had successfully produced a string of stage plays that showcased his storytelling prowess.
Calling all teenage student-athletes! If you have dreams of playing college soccer and wish to represent an HBCU, the HBCU ID Camp is your golden opportunity. From 8 am to 5 pm on November 11-12, Houston Sports Park will transform into a hub for aspiring male and female soccer players. Coaches from HBCUs across the nation will be present to evaluate, scout, and offer valuable feedback. Moreover, they might even spot the next soccer prodigy to join their collegiate soccer programs. This camp is not just about honing your soccer skills but also a chance to connect with the HBCU soccer community. You’ll learn the ins and outs of what it takes to excel on the field and in the classroom, which is crucial for a college athlete. The HBCU ID Camp is an excellent platform to network with coaches, learn from experienced athletes, and take the first steps toward your college soccer journey. To secure your spot at this incredible event, don’t forget to register [here](insert registration link). Space is limited to 120 participants, so make sure to reserve your place before it’s too late. It’s time to turn your dreams of playing college soccer into a reality.