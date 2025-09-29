AMERICA’S BROKEN MIND

Bennett warns that our universities have abandoned their purpose of forming thoughtful citizens. Instead of teaching freedom of thought and resilience, too many institutions encourage fragility, silencing, and ideological conformity. But the real danger goes beyond the campus walls. When society stops listening, it starts breaking apart. When Americans no longer believe they can speak freely, they either retreat into silence or lash out in rage.

Charlie Kirk’s murder, Bennett suggests, is a symptom of a nation that has lost its ability to argue without hatred. Whether one agreed with Kirk’s politics or not, his death should raise alarm bells about where America is headed. And here is the urgent truth: democracy cannot survive without debate. Elections alone are not enough. A healthy democracy depends on citizens being able to talk, disagree, and even clash without fear of violence. When that foundation collapses, the consequences fall hardest on communities that have always fought the longest for freedom—African Americans. So the question becomes unavoidable: Will America rediscover the courage to argue with words, not weapons, or will we watch as the sickness of the American mind spreads unchecked? Charlie Kirk’s murder is more than tragedy—it is a warning. And if we ignore it, history tells us exactly who will pay the highest price.