AMERICA UPSIDE-DOWN

Changing the narrative does not change the empirical facts. America is not a White country. Never has it been. Never shall it become. Sadly, President Trump has a criminal mind, not a Godly mindset. Unfortunately, Donald J. Trump is the only President that is or ever was a convicted criminal felon. Shame on US! This is precisely why President Trump has one of the lowest approval ratings of any President in America’s (250) year history. On the one hand, President Trump is breaking everything rather than demonstrating and fulfilling his bold devilish motto: “I, and I alone can fix it”.

While, on the other hand, Godfearing individuals know that only God can really fix it, because: “The earth is the Lord’s, and the ful- ness thereof; the world, and they that dwell therein.” (Psalm 24:1). President Trump is breaking everything and fixing nothing both at home as well as abroad. President Trump is seek- ing to militarize America, and at the same time Chairman Xi of China, Dictator Putin of Russia, and Prime Minster Modi of India are meeting in China to realign the world’s governing ideology as well as world trade. America we are in BIG TROUBLE. President Trump promised to end the war between Russia and Ukraine on day one of his Presidency. Instead, he has crippled Ukraine’s ability to militarily defend her- self and allowed Putin to exact his dictatorial will on innocent Ukrainians. The Ukrainian people deserve better. The American people de- serve leadership ground- ed in truth and inclusive multi-cultural democratic values. Facts are facts. Lies are lies. The devil is a liar from the pit of hell and ultimately cannot win. America, let us always desire to be led by God’s truth, not by the devil’s lie(s). Amen!