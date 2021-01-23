Always in pursuit of the greater good

Share this article



A friend of mine arrived in St. Louis just as the presidential campaign was ending, and the cab driver… volunteered his testimony. “I am my father and grandfather before me, and their fathers have always been straight ticket Republicans.” Ah, said the friend who is himself a Republican, “I take it to mean that you will vote for Senator So and So.”

“No,” said the driver. “There are times when a man has to push his principles aside and do the right thing.”

Situation Ethics- The New Morality – Joseph Fletcher

In popular music, I remember the songbird Gladys Knight singing Curtis Mayfield’s “As long as there is peace with you, make yours a happy home “and I remember Queen Aretha crooning “I rather deny myself than see you without it.” The kids and the long-term interests of the family are more important than our grievances.

The home is the split personality America that we have mixed feelings about. Nevertheless, we are patriots.

A Grand Ole Party led by the ex- President have forgotten that they swore allegiance to a constitution and not a reality TV star turned politician. Trump has decided to trash the country by sabotaging key institutions such as defense, immigration and civil rights and leaving a path of destruction for Joe Biden and Kamala Harris.

Fletcher points out that it’s shortsighted and dangerous when we get so pumped up on what’s right that we can’t see what’s good.

To stop the slippery slide into chaos and heal the country, Dem John Kerry conceded a hotly contested election to George Bush in 2004. He probably disagreed with the Supreme Court in the Florida “hanging chad” controversy, but in the interest of the greater good, he sought the peace because of the promise and potential of a democracy governed by “WE THE PEOPLE.”

Make no mistake about it, there is a plot to destroy America. Just look at what happened on Jan. 6 when Trump’s “insurrectionists” stormed the U.S. Capitol with deadly outcome.

Communist Russia and Vladimir Putin and Deutsche bank are pulling the strings of the marionets that we see on the stage. Texas Senator Ted Cruz, who once called the President a “sniveling coward,” is now his water boy. During the 2016 primary, Trump lambasted Cruz for having an ugly wife and claimed that Cruz’s father was involved in the assassination of President John F. Kennedy in 1963.

Trump and Cruz, and I forgot Senator John Cornyn, have started a fire and we were lucky to get the chief arsonist out of the White House before he burned the people’s house down.

Principles can be good, but life is more than lofty principles detached from daily living. The key is often doing the right thing at the right time. Yes, doing the good can conflict with principles. Doing good means putting country above party.

On a lighter note, let me share this with you for 2021. This viral meme came to my inbox.

Welcome aboard Flight #2021. We are preparing for an on-time departure into the New Year. Please make sure your attitude and actions are secured and locked in an Upbeat and Upright Position. All self-destructive thoughts should be turned off at this time and remain off forever. Any negativity hate and discouragement must remain completely stowed. In the unlikely event that we lose Altitude while under pressure, simply reach up and pull down a Prayer. Prayers will be automatically activated by Faith. Once your faith is activated you can assist other passengers. There will be NO BAGGAGE allowed on this flight. The captain (GOD) has cleared us for takeoff. Destination GREATNESS.

Looking forward to you taking this flight with me…#2021.