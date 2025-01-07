Home

>

Education Aldine ISD Superintendent Honored Chloé Richards



in Education Dr. LaTonya Goffney, superintendent of Aldine Independent School District, was recognized by the Houston Chronicle as one of their Most Fascinating Houstonians of 2024. Goffney has led Aldine ISD since June 2018, committing herself to over 60,000 students and almost 10,000 employees. Goffney focuses on early childhood education, reading, professional development, communication, and most importantly community. She also served as superintendent at Coldspring-Oakhurst Consolidated CISD in Coldspring, Texas and Lufkin ISD. Goffney has shown her ability to lead in rural and large school districts and she has continued to carry her passion and dedication with her throughout the state of Texas. Goffney has received numerous awards, in 2021 she was recognized by Acres Homes and given the Acres Homes Chamber of Commerce’s Community Excellence Award. In 2017, she was named Superintendent of the Year by the Texas Association of School Boards. She was also named Top 30 Women in Houston in 2022. Goffney is a native of Coldspring, Texas, and is a 3-time Sam Houston State University graduate. She obtained her bachelor’s degree in history, master’s degree in educational administration, and a doctorate in educational leadership. She is a part of a small, yet growing group of Black women superintendents in the United States. Studies show that less than 2% of school superintendents nationwide are Black women. Goffney started Aldine ISD’s, Health, Education, And Learning High School (HEAL) initiative, it addresses the healthcare workforce challenges in Houston. This initiative is a part of the reason the Houston Chronicle recognized her and her achievements. The program is located in Nimitz High School’s 9th grade building, and it welcomed its first freshman class in August 2024. The HEAL program offers students a direct path to future careers in healthcare. The program is in partnership with Memorial Hermann Hospital and funded by a 250-million-dollar grant. When Goffney spoke with the Chronicle in August, she said she found the problem and the solution. “We have identified a problem: healthcare desert, lack of access. We identified a solution: training up our kids who are going to be amazing.” Goffney’s story is a powerful example of what hard work, determination, and giving back can achieve. Growing up in Coldspring, TX, she had plans to make a difference, and today she is leading one of the largest school districts in Texas. Her leadership skills show how important it is to invest in education at an early age and ensure that every child has an opportunity to be successful, no matter where they come from. Her journey should be an inspiration to young Black girls inspiring them to dream big, work hard, and make a difference in their communities, proving that great leaders are built on service and dedication. [Photo: Instagram] Latest Articles Aldine ISD Superintendent Honored Celebrating Black Excellence: Three Stars with January Birthdays The Legacy of Luther Vandross NEED PAST ISSUES? Search our archive of past issues Receive our Latest Updates Email address First Name Last Name Subscribe

October 16, 2023, HOUSTON, TX – Congressional Candidate Amanda Edwards has raised over $1 million in less than 4 months, a substantial sum that helps bolster the frontrunner status of the former At-Large Houston City Council Member in her bid for U.S. Congress. Edwards raised over $433,000 in Q3 of 2023. This strong Q3 report expands on a successful Q2 where Edwards announced just 11 days after declaring her candidacy that she had raised over $600,000. With over $829,000 in cash-on-hand at the end of the September 30th financial reporting period, Edwards proves again that she is the clear frontrunner in the race. “I am beyond grateful for the strong outpouring of support that will help me to win this race and serve the incredible people of the 18th Congressional District,” said Edwards. “We are at a critical juncture in our nation’s trajectory, and we need to send servant leaders to Congress who can deliver the results the community deserves. The strong support from our supporters will help us to cultivate an 18th Congressional District where everyone in it can thrive.” Edwards said. “Amanda understands the challenges that the hard-working folks of the 18th Congressional District face because she has never lost sight of who she is or where she comes from; she was born and raised right here in the 18th Congressional District of Houston,” said Kathryn McNiel, spokesperson for Edwards’ campaign. Edwards has been endorsed by Higher Heights PAC, Collective PAC, Krimson PAC, and the Brady PAC. She has also been supported by Beto O’Rourke, among many others. About Amanda: Amanda is a native Houstonian, attorney and former At-Large Houston City Council Member. Amanda is a graduate of Eisenhower High School in Aldine ISD. Edwards earned a B.A. from Emory University and a J.D. from Harvard Law School. Edwards practiced law at Vinson & Elkins LLP and Bracewell LLP before entering public service. Edwards is a life-long member of St. Monica Catholic Church in Acres Homes. For more information, please visit www.edwardsforhouston.com

As September 13th rolls around, we extend our warmest birthday wishes to the creative powerhouse, Tyler Perry, a man whose indomitable spirit and groundbreaking work have left an indelible mark on the world of entertainment. With his multifaceted talents as an actor, playwright, screenwriter, producer, and director, Tyler Perry has not only entertained but also inspired audiences worldwide, particularly within the African-American community, where his influence and role have been nothing short of powerful. Born in New Orleans, Louisiana, in 1969, Tyler Perry’s journey to stardom was a path riddled with adversity. Raised in a turbulent household, he found refuge in writing, using it as a therapeutic outlet. This period of introspection gave rise to one of his most iconic creations, Madea, a vivacious, no-nonsense grandmother who would later become a beloved figure in Perry’s works, offering a unique blend of humor and profound life lessons. Despite facing numerous challenges, including rejection and financial struggles, Perry’s determination and unwavering belief in his abilities propelled him forward. In 1992, he staged his first play, “I Know I’ve Been Changed,” which, although met with limited success, was a pivotal moment in his career. Unfazed by initial setbacks, Perry continued to hone his craft, and by 1998, he had successfully produced a string of stage plays that showcased his storytelling prowess.

Calling all teenage student-athletes! If you have dreams of playing college soccer and wish to represent an HBCU, the HBCU ID Camp is your golden opportunity. From 8 am to 5 pm on November 11-12, Houston Sports Park will transform into a hub for aspiring male and female soccer players. Coaches from HBCUs across the nation will be present to evaluate, scout, and offer valuable feedback. Moreover, they might even spot the next soccer prodigy to join their collegiate soccer programs. This camp is not just about honing your soccer skills but also a chance to connect with the HBCU soccer community. You’ll learn the ins and outs of what it takes to excel on the field and in the classroom, which is crucial for a college athlete. The HBCU ID Camp is an excellent platform to network with coaches, learn from experienced athletes, and take the first steps toward your college soccer journey. To secure your spot at this incredible event, don’t forget to register [here](insert registration link). Space is limited to 120 participants, so make sure to reserve your place before it’s too late. It’s time to turn your dreams of playing college soccer into a reality.