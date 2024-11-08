AFTER THE ELECTION “NOW WHAT?”

By: Travis McGee
If you are reading this article the election is now over, so now what? Whether your candidate won or lost what’s your next move? Did you just go out and vote or did you “JUST VOTE” vs research and then vote to be educated on issues that matters and those that effect you. Either way it was your vote to make count or giveaway, hopefully you made it count locally as well considering it was much more than just who will be the president on the ballot. Every election you have a chance to research and then vote for your best interest whatever that may be. You even had voting options such as early voting, mail in ballots, voting in person, curbside, and etc. There are too many options for any excuses. Whether you are Democrat or Republican you basically have the same time frame to vote, however how you voted or who you voted for was totally up to you.
With all the time you had before election you should already know who and what you were voting for before you get to the polls and etc., why be bombarded with all kind of literature, I’m going to do speeches, and lies at the last-minute vs research- ing and finding out FACTS for yourself. We all should know by now that a mouth and a push card can say anything but a candidate’s actual resume, actions, and track record show and proves everything. Millions turned out to vote during early voting and millions more will turn out on election day, but those same millions of voters must be willing to hold whoever accountable regardless of race or political party.
The constitution says “We the People” which should include ALL people you would think. The White House is over 1,400 miles away, but your house is within the city and county limits meaning local elections are just as important because, they affect you immediately on a daily basis. We have to be just as passionate about our local government elections whether City, County, State, HISD, and etc. You know the ones we pay a lot of taxes to. Remember all politics and change start locally. If its 365 days in a year we can’t afford to only get involved every 4 years.
So, after months of name calling, fact finding, political speeches, lies and etc. from both sides, I ask what’s your next move? Will you hold yourself accountable by holding your newly sworn in ELECTED EMPLOYEES ac- countable or will you choose to get absolutely nothing in return for your priceless vote. Just know that politicians should always be ELECTED and never SELECTED, but that’s totally up to you and the research you choose to or not to do. “Our lives begin to end he day we become silent about things that matter.” —Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. We been both silent and unin- volved for too long. If every- body does something, everything will get done.