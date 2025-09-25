African American Museum to host annual Tulisoma South Dallas Book Fair Saturday, Nov. 8

[Photo: courtesy of the African American Museum, Dallas]

Free, family-fun event features author talks, kids’ activities, workshops, book signings and more; plus, Akwete Tyehimbe, owner of Pan African Connection, to receive Lifetime Achievement Award Nov. 7

DALLAS (Sept. 23, 2025) – Celebrating African American literacy, culture and history, the 21st annual Tulisoma South Dallas Book Fair returns Saturday, Nov. 8, from 10 a.m.–3 p.m. at the African American Museum, Dallas in historic Fair Park (3536 Grand Ave., Dallas, TX 75210). Free and open to the public, the family-friendly fair features readings and book signings by nearly 40 African American authors along with workshops, panel discussions, story times and children’s activities throughout the day.

As part of the Tulisoma weekend, Akwete Tyehimbe – owner and CEO of the Pan African Connection Bookstore and Resource Center in Oak Cliff – will receive the Sutton E. Griggs Lifetime Achievement Award in Literature at a reception on Friday (Nov. 7) at 7 p.m. at the African American Museum. Tickets for the dinner are $50 and available at aamdallas.org/events.

The fair culminates with a program at 2 p.m. Saturday featuring Dr. Linda Hall Searight, whose new book chronicles her Grammy Award-winning choir, God’s Property.

“At the African American Museum, we are committed to preserving and sharing the richness of African American culture and history,” said Lisa Brown Ross, president and CEO of the African American Museum, Dallas. “Tulisoma is one of our signature community events that brings those values to life – promoting literacy, elevating Black voices, and inspiring future generations of readers, writers and leaders – all in a way that is engaging and entertaining for the whole community.”

She added, “I believe libraries and museums are the future of education. Reading and the celebration of literacy are extremely important to our past, present and future.”

Tulisoma – a Swahili word that means “we read” – was founded in 2003 by the late Dallas City Councilmember Leo V. Chaney Jr. and Dr. Harry Robinson Jr., founder and former president and CEO of the African American Museum. The event has since grown into a beloved annual tradition that connects readers with Black authors, publishers and storytellers from across the country.

With numerous authors participating, the family-fun event features author presentations and readings, writing workshops, book signings, panel discussions, kids’ activities and more throughout the day. Workshops will focus on how to get published, writing your own story, and voter suppression. The fair also showcases an incredible range of genres, from children’s books and faith-based works to romance, business and leadership titles, memoirs and historical narratives.

New this year, the weekend kicks off with a youth poetry contest and student writing workshops for more than 100 local middle-school students on Friday, Nov. 7, from 10 a.m.–1 p.m. at the museum.

Season sponsors of the African American Museum, Dallas, are Visit Dallas, City of Dallas’ Office of Arts and Culture and Texas Commission on the Arts.

HOURS. The African American Museum is open Tuesdays through Fridays from 11 a.m.–5 p.m. and Saturdays from 10 a.m.–5 p.m. Free self-parking is available in nearby lots.

For more information about Tulisoma and the full schedule, go to Tulisomabookfair.org or call 214-565-9026.