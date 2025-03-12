AD Smith and Ollie Sutherland Announce Engagement After Love Is Blind Journeys

Home

Amber Desiree "AD" Smith and Ollie Sutherland, both known for their past appearances on Netflix's "Love Is Blind" franchise, have officially announced their engagement. The couple, who met after their respective seasons on the show, revealed their relationship status to the public, marking a new chapter in their love story. AD Smith first gained attention on season 6 of "Love Is Blind," where she became engaged to Clay Gravesande. Their connection, which started in the show's unique pods, seemed promising, but challenges arose as they navigated their relationship outside of the experiment. Ultimately, when it came time to exchange vows, Clay decided not to go through with the marriage, leaving AD at the altar. While the experience was undoubtedly emotional, AD remained open to love and growth beyond the show. Meanwhile, Ollie Sutherland was a cast member on the debut season of "Love Is Blind: UK." Like AD, he also formed a connection within the pods and got engaged to Demi Brown. However, their relationship did not result in a lasting marriage, and they eventually went their separate ways. Despite the setback, Ollie remained optimistic about finding love in a different setting. Their paths eventually crossed on another Netflix dating series, "Perfect Match," where contestants from various reality shows have a chance to find romance in a new environment. AD and Ollie quickly developed a strong connection, bonding over their past experiences with love and heartbreak on reality television. Their chemistry was undeniable, leading them to pursue a relationship beyond the show. After spending time together away from the cameras, the couple solidified their commitment, leading to their engagement announcement. Their decision to take this next step was met with excitement from fans who had followed their respective journeys. The engagement was revealed during the "Love Is Blind" season 8 reunion, surprising many viewers who had been unaware of their growing relationship. AD and Ollie's engagement is a testament to the unpredictable nature of love, especially within the reality TV landscape. While their initial attempts at finding a lifelong partner through "Love Is Blind" did not work out as planned, their openness to new experiences ultimately led them to each other. The couple has shared their joy with fans, expressing gratitude for the opportunities that led to their connection. As they prepare for the next stage in their relationship, AD and Ollie are expected to continue sharing glimpses of their journey. Their story serves as a reminder that love can emerge in unexpected ways, even after the cameras stop rolling. Fans eagerly await updates on their wedding plans and their future together as they embark on this exciting new chapter. [Photo: Netflix]

October 16, 2023, HOUSTON, TX – Congressional Candidate Amanda Edwards has raised over $1 million in less than 4 months, a substantial sum that helps bolster the frontrunner status of the former At-Large Houston City Council Member in her bid for U.S. Congress. Edwards raised over $433,000 in Q3 of 2023. This strong Q3 report expands on a successful Q2 where Edwards announced just 11 days after declaring her candidacy that she had raised over $600,000. With over $829,000 in cash-on-hand at the end of the September 30th financial reporting period, Edwards proves again that she is the clear frontrunner in the race. “I am beyond grateful for the strong outpouring of support that will help me to win this race and serve the incredible people of the 18th Congressional District,” said Edwards. “We are at a critical juncture in our nation’s trajectory, and we need to send servant leaders to Congress who can deliver the results the community deserves. The strong support from our supporters will help us to cultivate an 18th Congressional District where everyone in it can thrive.” Edwards said. “Amanda understands the challenges that the hard-working folks of the 18th Congressional District face because she has never lost sight of who she is or where she comes from; she was born and raised right here in the 18th Congressional District of Houston,” said Kathryn McNiel, spokesperson for Edwards’ campaign. Edwards has been endorsed by Higher Heights PAC, Collective PAC, Krimson PAC, and the Brady PAC. She has also been supported by Beto O’Rourke, among many others. About Amanda: Amanda is a native Houstonian, attorney and former At-Large Houston City Council Member. Amanda is a graduate of Eisenhower High School in Aldine ISD. Edwards earned a B.A. from Emory University and a J.D. from Harvard Law School. Edwards practiced law at Vinson & Elkins LLP and Bracewell LLP before entering public service. Edwards is a life-long member of St. Monica Catholic Church in Acres Homes. For more information, please visit www.edwardsforhouston.com

As September 13th rolls around, we extend our warmest birthday wishes to the creative powerhouse, Tyler Perry, a man whose indomitable spirit and groundbreaking work have left an indelible mark on the world of entertainment. With his multifaceted talents as an actor, playwright, screenwriter, producer, and director, Tyler Perry has not only entertained but also inspired audiences worldwide, particularly within the African-American community, where his influence and role have been nothing short of powerful. Born in New Orleans, Louisiana, in 1969, Tyler Perry’s journey to stardom was a path riddled with adversity. Raised in a turbulent household, he found refuge in writing, using it as a therapeutic outlet. This period of introspection gave rise to one of his most iconic creations, Madea, a vivacious, no-nonsense grandmother who would later become a beloved figure in Perry’s works, offering a unique blend of humor and profound life lessons. Despite facing numerous challenges, including rejection and financial struggles, Perry’s determination and unwavering belief in his abilities propelled him forward. In 1992, he staged his first play, “I Know I’ve Been Changed,” which, although met with limited success, was a pivotal moment in his career. Unfazed by initial setbacks, Perry continued to hone his craft, and by 1998, he had successfully produced a string of stage plays that showcased his storytelling prowess.

Calling all teenage student-athletes! If you have dreams of playing college soccer and wish to represent an HBCU, the HBCU ID Camp is your golden opportunity. From 8 am to 5 pm on November 11-12, Houston Sports Park will transform into a hub for aspiring male and female soccer players. Coaches from HBCUs across the nation will be present to evaluate, scout, and offer valuable feedback. Moreover, they might even spot the next soccer prodigy to join their collegiate soccer programs. This camp is not just about honing your soccer skills but also a chance to connect with the HBCU soccer community. You’ll learn the ins and outs of what it takes to excel on the field and in the classroom, which is crucial for a college athlete. The HBCU ID Camp is an excellent platform to network with coaches, learn from experienced athletes, and take the first steps toward your college soccer journey. To secure your spot at this incredible event, don’t forget to register [here](insert registration link). Space is limited to 120 participants, so make sure to reserve your place before it’s too late. It’s time to turn your dreams of playing college soccer into a reality.