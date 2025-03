Jeanne Kay Whitefeather and Donald Lantz, a white couple from West Virginia, were sentenced to lengthy prison terms for severely abusing their adopted Black children. Convicted of forced labor, human trafficking, child abuse, and neglect, Lantz received a 160-year sentence, while Whitefeather was sentenced to 215 years. The couple subjected the children to inhumane conditions, including locking them in a shed and forcing them to perform labor, actions described as racially motivated.