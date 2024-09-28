A NEW WAY FORWARD

America is at a constitutional spiritual crossroads: which way chaos or national unity? Trumpism represents anti-multi-cultural democratic tenets (White Privilege Autocracy). Therefore, everything America constitutionally has declared she is, Trumpism is against. Trumpism and GOP conservatism are not seeking to preserve and expand constitutional Human Rights and Civil Rights, but deny human and civil rights to life, liberty, and the pursuit of happiness. Hence, conservatism is about preserving the tenets of institutional racism and ungodly dehumanization. In fact, the desire of the GOP is to restrict access to the bounty of America (American Dream) that was foundationally built off the backs of slave labor. Trump’s Presidency is a backward-looking movement of the ungodly.
God is a God of the present and the future, not the past. Th e past was not perfect. God is perfect in LOVE, not hatred, because: “God so loved the world, that he gave his only begotten Son, that whosoever believeth in him should not perish, but have everlasting life. For God sent not his Son into the world to condemn the world; but that the world through him might be saved.” (John 3: 16-17). Americans it is up to US as to whether, we desire to save America, because MAGA Trumpism represents the absolute destruction of American society. Therefore, the Trump Presidential candidacy says more about the Americans who are willing to vote for Trump than Trump, himself! On the other hand, the candidacy of VP Harris says more about the founding spiritual inclusive character of our founding constitutional documents declaring the all men are created equal in God’s sight, and it also should be true in every American’s sight, because: “God hath made of one blood all nations of men for to dwell on the face of the earth, and hath determined the times before appointed and the bounds of their habitation.” (Acts 17: 26). Lest we forget all of US are immigrants coming from foreign lands, except Native American Indians.
The Presidential candidacy of VP Harris represents a new way forward towards a more perfect and just society of equals; whereby equal is equal, not more or less equal. Trump and his MAGA Cult Followers are operating under a devilish illusion of my way or the highway; without understanding that: “Th ere is a way which seemeth right unto a man, but the end thereof are the ways of death.” (Proverbs 14: 12). Trump’s MAGA Cult Followers desire easy choices and free-loading options and solutions, and no self-sacrifices. America, life is about self-sacrifices, and work and self-sacrifices are spiritual commands from God, because of sin against the will of God in the Garden of Eden. Therefore, Trumpers do not desire to change their devilish materialistic lifestyles, because it requires no Godly moral restraints. Godly choices require hard work, self-sacrifices, and moral constraints. Trump is offering non-thinking Americans an easy way (short-cut) to confusion, hell on earth, and eternal damnation; without understanding that: “Righteousness exalteth a nation: but sin is a reproach to any people.” (Proverbs 14: 34). VP Harris and Governor Walz are offering America a chance (new way) to experience love, joy, and peace, because: “this joy that I have the world did not give it, and the world cannot take it away. Hallelujah!
October 16, 2023, HOUSTON, TX – Congressional Candidate Amanda Edwards has raised over $1 million in less than 4 months, a substantial sum that helps bolster the frontrunner status of the former At-Large Houston City Council Member in her bid for U.S. Congress. Edwards raised over $433,000 in Q3 of 2023. This strong Q3 report expands on a successful Q2 where Edwards announced just 11 days after declaring her candidacy that she had raised over $600,000. With over $829,000 in cash-on-hand at the end of the September 30th financial reporting period, Edwards proves again that she is the clear frontrunner in the race. “I am beyond grateful for the strong outpouring of support that will help me to win this race and serve the incredible people of the 18th Congressional District,” said Edwards. “We are at a critical juncture in our nation’s trajectory, and we need to send servant leaders to Congress who can deliver the results the community deserves. The strong support from our supporters will help us to cultivate an 18th Congressional District where everyone in it can thrive.” Edwards said. “Amanda understands the challenges that the hard-working folks of the 18th Congressional District face because she has never lost sight of who she is or where she comes from; she was born and raised right here in the 18th Congressional District of Houston,” said Kathryn McNiel, spokesperson for Edwards’ campaign. Edwards has been endorsed by Higher Heights PAC, Collective PAC, Krimson PAC, and the Brady PAC. She has also been supported by Beto O’Rourke, among many others. About Amanda: Amanda is a native Houstonian, attorney and former At-Large Houston City Council Member. Amanda is a graduate of Eisenhower High School in Aldine ISD. Edwards earned a B.A. from Emory University and a J.D. from Harvard Law School. Edwards practiced law at Vinson & Elkins LLP and Bracewell LLP before entering public service. Edwards is a life-long member of St. Monica Catholic Church in Acres Homes. For more information, please visit www.edwardsforhouston.com
As September 13th rolls around, we extend our warmest birthday wishes to the creative powerhouse, Tyler Perry, a man whose indomitable spirit and groundbreaking work have left an indelible mark on the world of entertainment. With his multifaceted talents as an actor, playwright, screenwriter, producer, and director, Tyler Perry has not only entertained but also inspired audiences worldwide, particularly within the African-American community, where his influence and role have been nothing short of powerful. Born in New Orleans, Louisiana, in 1969, Tyler Perry’s journey to stardom was a path riddled with adversity. Raised in a turbulent household, he found refuge in writing, using it as a therapeutic outlet. This period of introspection gave rise to one of his most iconic creations, Madea, a vivacious, no-nonsense grandmother who would later become a beloved figure in Perry’s works, offering a unique blend of humor and profound life lessons. Despite facing numerous challenges, including rejection and financial struggles, Perry’s determination and unwavering belief in his abilities propelled him forward. In 1992, he staged his first play, “I Know I’ve Been Changed,” which, although met with limited success, was a pivotal moment in his career. Unfazed by initial setbacks, Perry continued to hone his craft, and by 1998, he had successfully produced a string of stage plays that showcased his storytelling prowess.
Calling all teenage student-athletes! If you have dreams of playing college soccer and wish to represent an HBCU, the HBCU ID Camp is your golden opportunity. From 8 am to 5 pm on November 11-12, Houston Sports Park will transform into a hub for aspiring male and female soccer players. Coaches from HBCUs across the nation will be present to evaluate, scout, and offer valuable feedback. Moreover, they might even spot the next soccer prodigy to join their collegiate soccer programs. This camp is not just about honing your soccer skills but also a chance to connect with the HBCU soccer community. You’ll learn the ins and outs of what it takes to excel on the field and in the classroom, which is crucial for a college athlete. The HBCU ID Camp is an excellent platform to network with coaches, learn from experienced athletes, and take the first steps toward your college soccer journey. To secure your spot at this incredible event, don’t forget to register [here](insert registration link). Space is limited to 120 participants, so make sure to reserve your place before it’s too late. It’s time to turn your dreams of playing college soccer into a reality.