A LIVING LEGEND OF EDUCATION, COMMUNITY,AND VISION

By Sharon C. Jenkins
In a world driven by fast-paced technological ad- vancements and ever-changing societal norms, the life story of Dr. Bobby Mills stands as a testament to resilience, purpose, and an unwavering commit- ment to social justice. From his early days in South Carolina to his influential years in Houston, Texas, Mills’ journey is a powerful narrative that reflects both personal triumphs and challenges, shedding light on his dedication to education, racial equity, and community upliftment.
Throughout his journey, Dr. Bobby Mills has been supported steadfastly by his wife of 48 years, Larnita B. Mills. Larnita has been more than a partner; she has served as his helpmeet and spiritual covering, providing unwavering encouragement and strength as he pursued his career and numerous community endeavors. Her support has been a cornerstone of his work, enabling him to focus on his mission to promote equity, justice, and integrity without losing sight of their shared spiritual vision. Together, they have built a legacy of commitment to family, faith, and the betterment of their community.
A Formative Upbring- ing in the South Dr. Mills was born and raised in South Carolina’s Piedmont area, a rural setting where he ex- perienced firsthand the hardships and inequities of a segregated America. The community, while close-knit, was marked by racial and economic divides, impacting his family’s farming livelihood. Mills recounts stories of watching his grandparents face exploitation, noting how, despite their hard work, they were cheated by a system stacked against them. This early exposure to injustice ignited a sense of purpose within Mills, and with his grandmother’s encouragement, he set his sights on a college education as a path to a better life.
Driven by his family’s legacy of hard work and a vision for a fairer society, he became the first in his family to attend college, eventually earning four degrees without the aid of student loans. Pursuit of Knowledge and Spiritual Foundation His academic journey began at Scotia Semi- nary, a historically Black college in North Carolina. Mills’ foundational years were marked by an immersion in a disci- plined, religiously-centered environment that shaped his ethical and spiritual outlook. His ed- ucation at Scotia Semi- nary, which was deeply rooted in Presbyterian values, provided him with not only academic knowledge but a sense of community service and a commitment to moral integrity. It was here that he cultivated the values that would guide him throughout his career. Mills’ theological studies at Colgate Rochester Crozer Divinity School further shaped his worldview, integrating theological perspectives with a social conscious- ness that would later influence his teachings in sociology.
Transition to Houston: A New Beginning In 1977, Mills made the move to Houston from Chicago, where he had been teaching sociology at Governor State University. As an academic trained at predominantly White institutions, including Syracuse Uni- versity, where he earned his Ph.D., Mills found a significant cultural shift when he arrived in Houston. He joined Texas Southern University (TSU), a historically Black university, where he aimed to use his position to drive positive change. However, he was met with challenges in navigating the administrative culture he found self- serving and disconnected from the needs of the surrounding Black community.
Mills observed a stark contrast between the university’s potential for community impact and the limited institutional support for its Black student body. This disconnect served as a catalyst for Mills, spurring him to work toward a university-community collaboration that would nurture the community beyond the campus walls.
Championing Equity and Social Justice Dr. Mills has spent decades working to pro- mote racial equity and social justice in Houston. Throughout his career, he has observed that despite Houston’s ethnic diversity, there remains a deeply ingrained self-centered- ness within some sec- tors of the city’s leader- ship. Mills attributes part of this to a lack of shared vision among community