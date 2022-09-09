Questions: has America regressed into a caveman mentality? Is America becoming a society made-up of unadulterated idiots? The prefix “Idio” is the same as idiot. Is American society full of dumb, no-God conscience-oriented individuals? Apparently, too many Americans believe in guns, Bible, and more guns; without a spiritual relationship with GOD: “Lay hands suddenly on no man, neither be a partaker of other men’s sins: keep thyself pure” (1 Timothy 5: 22). If America had heeded this spiritual scripture, we would not have had Donald J. Trump in The Peoples House (The White House), because he has an Out House Mentality (Idiocracy).

In 2016, the presidency of Donald Trump was compared to Idiocracy, because the individuals that were supporting Trump were devoid of democracy oriented social responsibility, intellectual curiosity, and coherent notions concerning human and civil rights, as well as equal social justice under law. Sadly, the groups that were responsible for the Presidency of Trump, Christian Right Evangelicals, The GOP, White Nationalists, Fox “Fake News”, and some spiritually misguided Blacks, and other minorities were more spiritually confused than Trump, because they should have known better.

American democracy has suffered severe moral credibility consequences because the world community is now looking at US in a low Ungodly fashion as a Sidewinder nation. President Biden is working day and night to rebuild America’s integrity and credibility at home and abroad against the odds of GOP Obstructionism in both the House and The Senate. The GOP has vulgarly politicized everything that represents multi-cultural democracy, because their desire is White Privilege Autocracy.

America, God is the balancer of all accounts. Therefore, we can repay evil with good, because: “Answer not a fool according to his folly, lest thou also be like unto him. Answer a fool according to his folly, lest he be wise in his own conceit” (Proverbs 26: 4-5). However, in no way believe: “When he speaketh fair, believe him not: for there are seven abominations in his heart” (Proverbs 26: 25). Unfortunately, in our everyday lives we have allowed ourselves to heed the voices of Ungodly Idiocracy in high places. For example, Former President Trump removing highly classified secret-documents from The Peoples’ House and transporting them to his house is the epitome of Idiocracy. Even worst are the Americans who are supportive of such insanity. Wake-up America! Let’s not become a nation of IDIOTS by embracing insanity.

The Founders were spiritually enlightened men. They wrote an almost perfect document, but they could not live up to the dream. However, as spiritually enlightened individuals, we can live-up to the dream of multi-cultural democracy. Moreover, the Founders knew that democracy required and educated spiritually enlightened population. Hence, they created a universal public educational system in order that every citizen learn to read the BIBLE, especially so-called Christian Right Evangelicals. GOP White Privilege Seekers, we know that President Lincoln read the Bible, because of the spiritual power of the Gettysburg address.

Unfortunately, since that time, America has allowed herself to become separated from the love of God that was in Jesus Christ reconciling us unto God, and unto each other. Question: in the twenty-first century can we avoid the Idiocracy of Civil War? This we will do, if God permits: “For it is impossible for those who were once enlightened, and tasted the good word of God, and the powers of the world to come,” (Hebrews 6: 4-5). America let’s not become victimized by IDIOCRACY, and therefore, act like Cain’s children!