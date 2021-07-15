Trae Tha Truth gives back

Some people spend a lifetime building a legacy, but one Houston man is determined to leave his mark now as an activist and community leader.

Trae Tha Truth, born Frazier Ethel Thompson III, is a rapper, producer, and record producer, but to many Houstonians, he is most known for his philanthropic work to support underserved communities in Houston.

Trae Tha Truth is working to put computer centers in low income apartment complexes, has helped rescue and provide meals for Houstonians during the Beta Tropical Storm, rented out a gas station and helped 250 families fill up their tanks, helped 100 families for Christmas by giving trees, ornaments and a 10,000 shopping spree at Academy, helped provide roofing and plumbing services to damaged homes during the winter freeze in February, and so much more.

His latest acts of philanthropy include opening an ice cream shop that hires people with disabilities and partnering with ‘Tha Cru’ little league football team to help inner city youth.

The rapper has been so consistent in his community service, that he even has his own “Trae Day” in Houston. While the day was made to celebrate Trae Tha Truth, the rapper turned it into a holiday for the entire city. This year, Trae Day will expand to an entire weekend starting on June 22nd. It includes concerts, a family fun day, and comedy shows.