The Supreme Court – not so ‘supreme’

When you are Supreme you make wise thoughtful eternal decisions, because the consequences of poor judgments have serious moral disastrous consequences for a democratic society. Hence, the spiritual moral tenets of the constitution demand prudent thoughtful decision making; not because you are conservative or liberal, but because you are a child of God, and a citizen of the world.

The role of the Supreme Court is to ensure that constitutionally America functions by and under its spiritual and moral tenets: “one nation under God indivisible with liberty and justice for all.” The Supreme Court should never directly or indirectly perpetuate partisan political interests and socio-economic divisions; only justly interpret the laws of the land, in order to protect the Civil Rights and Civil Liberties of every American. There are no moral confusions or personality conflicts in the heavenly Supreme Court: God, Jesus and The Holy Spirit. The Supreme Court in collaboration with the GOP is not spiritually perpetuating President Lincoln’s vision of “one nation under God”, but the John Wilkes Booth’s vision of the Southern Confederacy. In fact, The Supreme Court is perpetuating two Americas politically: One Red and One Blue. Unfortunately, The Supreme Court has become a living moral contradiction seeking to perpetuate White Privilege under the guise of the principle of majority rule. At the same time, The Supreme Court is perpetuating the notion that “White is Right” no matter what the majority opinion decrees. However, the Apostle Paul has rightly said: “For the law of the Spirit of Life in Christ Jesus hath made me free from the law of sin and death. For what the law could not do, in that it was weak through the flesh, God sending His only Son in the likeness of sinful flesh, and for sin, condemned sin in the flesh.”

To add insult and injury to the ungodly spiritual-moral confusion existing among members of The Supreme Court is that you legalized abortion something that the Supreme Court should have never deliberated, because the issue of abortion is a personal choice issue between God, a woman, and a doctor, because men cannot have babies. The Ten Commandments are all the laws human beings need in order to function as a democracy. Manmade laws are designed to perpetuate the greed and selfishness of men; especially corporate laws. Corporate laws help to maintain a fixed-fight social class system. Hence, what is absolutely mind-boggling is the ungodly fact that The Supreme Court refuses to protect the cornerstone of social democracy: voting rights the principle of one man, one vote! GOP voting suppression laws are an affront to God, mankind and democracy, because: “The Lord gave the word: great was the company of those who published it.” Moreover, every human being has a God given will; especially in a democratic society. Therefore, Supreme Court who are you willing to serve: Republicans or GOD? “For there is one God, and one mediator between God and men, the man Christ Jesus, and moreover, “This is a faithful saying, and worthy of all acceptation, that Christ Jesus came into the world to save sinners.” (1 Timothy 1: 15). God’s laws are wrapped-up in TEN. The Supreme Court’s Laws are wrapped in White men, GOP, White Nationalists, and Christian Right Evangelicals. Selah.