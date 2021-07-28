Spread the love

















The Big GOP Walkout is coming just as the sun rises in the East and Sets in the West. The five GOP members appointed by the minority leader, Kevin McCarthy, voted against the impeachment of President Trump both times when the empirical evidence was clear and convening that he was a chronic habitual liar, and had broken every time-honored established Presidential protocol. Moreover, these five individuals agreed with the Big Lie-Big Steal that the Presidential election of Biden was fraudulent, and they still believed the lie. Sadly, these five GOP House Representatives voted against a (911) style commission to investigate the origin and organizers of an overthrow of the U. S. Government.

No doubt about it, they will “walk-out” screaming ungodly accusations that the investigation is a biased witch-hunt designed to discredit former President Trump, and to steal 2022 House and Senate elections. America, get ready, get ready, get ready. The big walk out will be a national fundraising strategy oriented toward a “Get Out the Vote Campaign”, and at the same time, designed to protect the good name of former 45th President. Question: what good name? It is written: “A good name is rather to be chosen than great riches, and loving favour than silver or gold.” At the same time, the world knows that former President Trump has committed despicable immoral acts for the love of money. Despite overwhelming evidence to the contrary most individuals believe that money solves all problems and brings happiness, but it is written: “The love of money is the root of all evil:” Christian Right Evangelicals was once called the moral majority. Now, they have become faithful workers of iniquity seeking to substitute one sin for another sin; when it is all sin, and an abomination to God. Someone please inform GOP Loyalists that: “The house of the wicked shall be overthrown: but the tabernacle of the upright shall flourish.”

There is a way that may seem right to the GOP, and offer different options, but the end thereof will be the demise of the Grand Ole Party. Thus, the GOP must clearly understand that every individual must give an account of himself to God: “For we must all appear before the judgment seat of Christ; that everyone may receive the things done in his body, according to that he hath done, whether it be good or bad.” When a national political party has no democratic governing strategies or policies, and at the same time, espouses evil conspiracy theories concerning the foundational cornerstone of democracy, which is voting rights. Hence, the constitutional structure of American society is weakened, and the constitution is undermined. All great nations fall from internal spiritual immoral chaos. Thus, GOP members of the congressional January 6th, 2021 committee will create a false narrative for staging a “walk-out”. Take heed, GOP: “Righteousness exalteth a nation: but sin is a reproach to any people.” (Proverbs 14: 34).