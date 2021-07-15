RIP Suzzanne Douglas

Spread the love

















Suzzanne Douglas, Broadway and screen actress, died at the age of 64 on Wednesday, according to her spokesperson.

While the cause of death is still unknown to the public, the spokesperson revealed Douglas had “a battle with a long illness.”

She is most well known for her role as the matriarch on “The Parent ‘Hood” and for co-starting in dance production “Tap,” alongside Sammy Davis Jr.

Douglas, born in Chicago, has been featured in so many classic films including “Whitney,” “How Stella Got Her Groove Back,” “School of Rock,” and “The Inkwell.” Many Houstonians my remember that she starred as the mother in the movie “Jason’s Lyric,” which was shot right here in Houston. The film also starred Jada Pinkett Smith, Bokeem Woodbine, Allen Payne and Forest Whitaker.

She also made appearances in other TV series like “Bones,” “The Good Wife,” and “NYPD Blue.”

Douglas has truly made such a large impact in the movie and entertainment industry. She is remembered as “a regal bright light” and “a quiet, elegant force” by several co-stars and celebrities who knew her.

Angela Bassett paid tribute to Douglas saying, “Suzzanne was my brave, beautiful and brilliant sister. An incandescent light among us. I adored her essence, her energy, her intelligence, her grace, her faith and her fight. Suzzanne’s spirit was contagious. She saw the best in everyone, and God’s hand in every challenge. Even the most difficult. Rest, sweet angel.”