Jamaica Pon Di Road in Acres Homes

Jamaica Pon Di Road is an authentic Jamaican street kitchen. This is the new place to be in the Acres Homes Community; with their friendly employees, and dishes to die for such as the Jerk chicken, braised Oxtails, Curry chicken, and beef patties, to name a few.

The chef owner was born and formally trained in Jamaica. This coined their slogan “We ain’t FAKIN

Jamaican!” Jamaican food includes a variety of spices heavily influenced by the African Diaspora and southeast Asian culture. The Africans brought the smoked meat and rice and peas. Southeast Asia brought curry and callaloo. This marriage hospitality institute on the Northern coast of Jamaica. After his training, Gareth began working in fine dining and 5 star restaurants in the likes of the Sandals Royal Plantation, Grand Lido Braco and Riu Hotel. Fast-forward 14 years and he is known as Chef G here in North Houston, Texas. As owner of Jamaica Pon Di Road Food Truck and restaurant, our team is ready to serve the Greater Houston area some of the best island fare and live out the American Dream!

Chef G’s roots in Jamaica are seen vibrantly in his cooking as well as in his philanthropic ventures. He along with his team created and are actively involved of spices and flavors is the basis for the delicious taste and smell at Jamaica Pon Di Road. A common myth about Jamaican food is that it is all spicy which is not true. We serve a variety of foods.

Chef G hails from Clarendon, Jamaica. Gareth learned the art of West Indian cooking from his grandmother Mrs. May. In a tiny kitchen, he was drawn to the smells and sounds that created authentic Caribbean flavors that are infused in his menu today. Her influenced Chef G to enter culinary school.

This encouraged Gareth to enter Runaway Bay Training Institute, a very well known culinary and

with Changed Missions Ministries International, Inc. a non-profit which helps spearhead an annual mission trip to provide school supplies and clothing for the community of Clarendon, Jamaica. With their ministry team he also uses the Jamaica Pon Di Road food truck to serve the homeless community of Houston every 4th Monday of the month. We plan on bringing service to the Acres Homes community as well.

Sharing good food, and good vibes, makes Jamaica Pon Di Road a good choice.

Location information:

2213 S. Victory Dr., Houston,

Texas 77088.

832.328.5220