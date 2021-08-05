Her Life’s Journey: RIP Dianne Walker

Spread the love

















The world was waiting for the birth of Dianne Walker. She was born December 12, 1945 to the late Charles Walker and the late Ruth Mary Johnson Walker in Houston, Texas.

Dianne received her formal education in the Aldine Independent School District at George Washington Carver High School. As a student, Dianne was very popular serving as captain of the cheerleaders, she was voted ‘most peppiest’. She was a beautiful debutante team. She also furthered her education at Texas Southern University majoring in Psychology.

Dianne accepted Jesus Christ as her Lord and Savior at an early age at Central Gardens Missionary Baptist Church. She later joined Greater Macedonia Baptist Church where she served as an usher. Through all of her sickness, sorrow, and pain, Dianne trusted in God who is the Author and Finisher

of her faith. She was united in holy matrimony to Louis LeBlanc in 1966 in Houston, Texas. Their union was blessed with one daughter, Rhonda Monique LeBlanc.

Dianne was employed as a credit account specialist for many years with companies in the banking and credit industries to include — Foley’s, Equifax, and AT&T. She worked hard and played hard. In her leisure, she enjoyed watching football, especially her beloved Dallas Cowboys; and she enjoyed playing Bingo. Dianne was a dedicated member of the Carverdale Civics Club.

Dianne Walker departed this life in her home on July 11, 2021. She is preceded in death by her parents, Charles Walker and Ruth Mary Walker, her brothers, Namon Walker and Charles Walker, her adopted sister, Sandra Royers and her adopted parents R. L. and Cora Johnson. She leaves to cherish her memory her beloved, dedicated and only child, Mrs. Rhonda LeBlanc Bellows; her two loving sisters, Ms. Freddie Mae Walker, and Mrs. Delaney Kay Walker Frierson (Williams Sr.), Manning, SC; her adorable grandchildren, Taren Bellows, Tarica Bellows, and Trenton Charles Bellows; four precious and handsome great-grandsons, Joshua, Trey, Matthew and Noah; four nieces, Montraie, Ingra, Lula, and Delaney; six nephews, Johnny, William Jr., Jason, Harold, Kelvin, and Peyton; a lifelong friend, Mrs. Joyce Brooks; cousins, Mrs. Shirley Malonson and Ms. JoAnn Grant both of whom she loved and held in highest regard; and a host of other cousins, relatives and friends.